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2022 USF Football Spring Practice Preview: Tight Ends

Chris Carter is the only returning TE to register a stat in 2021.

By Nathan Bond

2022 USF Football Spring Practice Preview: Running Backs

We go over a loaded running back room for USF ahead of spring practice.

By Nick Simon

USF Athletics Weekend Round-Up

By Anthony Vito

2022 USF Football Spring Practice Preview: Defensive Backs

By Robert Steeg

The Latest

2022 USF Football Spring Practice Preview: Special Teams

We are so lucky to have Coach Da Prato

By Robert Steeg

USF Athletics Weekend Round-Up

Softball stampedes on! Baseball opening weekend!

By Anthony Vito

The Bulluminati Podcast: The Football Schedule & Spring Sports Edition presented by Homefield Apparel

We have a football schedule! And plenty of spring sports to discuss

By Anthony Vito

USF Men’s Basketball Hit First and Only Three of the Game with 20.1 Seconds Left to Beat Temple 52-49

Phew.

By Nathan Bond
4 comments / new

USF Athletics Weekend Round-Up

Track and field continues to break records in back-to-back competitions over the weekend.

By Anthony Vito

USF Athletics Weekend Round-Up

Women’s basketball continues to roll, Men’s Tennis starts up, and Track and Field has a successful

By Anthony Vito

The Bulluminati Podcast: The Existential Crisis Edition

The #SpringofRings is upon us and we have a lot to cover!

By Anthony Vito
1 comment / new

USF Football: Former Bulls Tight End Mitch Wilcox Heading to Super Bowl LVI as Cincinnati Bengals Beat Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in AFC Title Game

Money Mitch adds to the legacy at USF.

By Nathan Bond

USF Women’s Basketball: Elena Tsineke’s 25 Points Pace the Bulls Past Temple 75-67 in OT

Another tight affiar as the Bulls stay perfect at home

By Nathan Bond

PYU 2021 Season Wrap-Up

By Gary Stephen

The Down the Field We Go Edition

Jeff Scott hires Travis Tri(cke)tt as OC/QB Coach.

By Anthony Vito

Reports: USF Football to hire West Virginia TE/Inside WR coach Travis Trickett as OC/QB coach

Travis Trickett is expected to replace Charlie Weis Jr., who departed for Ole Miss last month.

By Robert Steeg
1 comment / new

USF Football: Head Coach Jeff Scott Receives Two-Year Extension Through 2026

The former Clemson coach has had to deal with a lot since taking over.

By Nathan Bond
2 comments / new

The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 and Homefield Apparel: The New Year (and OC) Edition

We ring in the new year with a new staff opening.

By Anthony Vito

REPORT: USF Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Leaving For Ole Miss

Jeff Scott needs to hit on this hire.

By Nathan Bond
3 comments / new

#ScottsTots22: USF Football Early Signing Day Wrap Up

USF football giving its fans a reason to be happy this holiday season

By Robert Steeg
2 comments / new

USF Women’s Basketball Weekly Round-Up

A huge comeback and a return home adds three to the win column for the Bulls as Jose Fernandez notches his 400th career victory.

By Anthony Vito

PYU Week 15: Bowl Season

By Gary Stephen
25 comments / new

The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 and Homefield Apparel: The #ScottsTots22 Edition

USF closes with the #1 transfer portal ranking in the nation, 24 signees overall.

By Anthony Vito

USF Men’s Basketball Beats Austin Peay 60-51

A rock fight turned into a nail-bitter for a bit.

By Nathan Bond

#ScottsTots22: Early Signing Day Recruiting Primer

A hectic 2022 recruiting class starts wrapping up this week with Early Signing Day arriving on Wednesday.

By Robert Steeg
1 comment / new

PYU Week 14 Results: Championship Week

By Gary Stephen

The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Homefield Apparel and Irish 31: The Crootin’ Edition

ABC - Always Be Crootin’

By Anthony Vito

Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 13

A few former Bulls get elevated off the practice squad in this weeks edition of Bulls in the Pros

By Robert Steeg

Bob Shoop hired as defensive coordinator for USF Football

Shoop brings over 33 years of coaching experience, including 17 as a DC, and an accolade list that’s long.

By Robert Steeg
4 comments / new

PYU Week 14 Picks: Championship Week

By Gary Stephen

Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 12

As the season is winding down entering week 13, one Bull continues to make strides for his team.

By Robert Steeg

USF Athletics Weekly Round-Up, 11/24-29

Women’s Basketball jettisons up the polls after another top-10 upset in the Bahamas.

By Anthony Vito

USF Football 2021 Season: Steeg’s Thoughts

Steeg shares his thoughts about the 2021 football season and what needs to happen this offseason to make a successful football progrum

By Robert Steeg
5 comments / new

CYBER MONDAY SALE: Get 20% Off Your Homefield Apparel Order

Christmas comes early!

By Nathan Bond
1 comment / new

PYU Week 13 Results: Missed It By That Much

By Gary Stephen

USF Football Falls 17-13 in War on I-4

So god damn close...

By Nathan Bond
15 comments / new