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2022 USF Football Spring Practice Preview: Tight Ends
Chris Carter is the only returning TE to register a stat in 2021.
2022 USF Football Spring Practice Preview: Running Backs
We go over a loaded running back room for USF ahead of spring practice.
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2022 USF Football Spring Practice Preview: Special Teams
We are so lucky to have Coach Da Prato
The Bulluminati Podcast: The Football Schedule & Spring Sports Edition presented by Homefield Apparel
We have a football schedule! And plenty of spring sports to discuss
USF Athletics Weekend Round-Up
Track and field continues to break records in back-to-back competitions over the weekend.
USF Athletics Weekend Round-Up
Women’s basketball continues to roll, Men’s Tennis starts up, and Track and Field has a successful
The Bulluminati Podcast: The Existential Crisis Edition
The #SpringofRings is upon us and we have a lot to cover!
USF Football: Former Bulls Tight End Mitch Wilcox Heading to Super Bowl LVI as Cincinnati Bengals Beat Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in AFC Title Game
Money Mitch adds to the legacy at USF.
USF Women’s Basketball: Elena Tsineke’s 25 Points Pace the Bulls Past Temple 75-67 in OT
Another tight affiar as the Bulls stay perfect at home
Reports: USF Football to hire West Virginia TE/Inside WR coach Travis Trickett as OC/QB coach
Travis Trickett is expected to replace Charlie Weis Jr., who departed for Ole Miss last month.
USF Football: Head Coach Jeff Scott Receives Two-Year Extension Through 2026
The former Clemson coach has had to deal with a lot since taking over.
The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 and Homefield Apparel: The New Year (and OC) Edition
We ring in the new year with a new staff opening.
REPORT: USF Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Leaving For Ole Miss
Jeff Scott needs to hit on this hire.
#ScottsTots22: USF Football Early Signing Day Wrap Up
USF football giving its fans a reason to be happy this holiday season
USF Women’s Basketball Weekly Round-Up
A huge comeback and a return home adds three to the win column for the Bulls as Jose Fernandez notches his 400th career victory.
The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 and Homefield Apparel: The #ScottsTots22 Edition
USF closes with the #1 transfer portal ranking in the nation, 24 signees overall.
USF Men’s Basketball Beats Austin Peay 60-51
A rock fight turned into a nail-bitter for a bit.
#ScottsTots22: Early Signing Day Recruiting Primer
A hectic 2022 recruiting class starts wrapping up this week with Early Signing Day arriving on Wednesday.
The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Homefield Apparel and Irish 31: The Crootin’ Edition
ABC - Always Be Crootin’
Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 13
A few former Bulls get elevated off the practice squad in this weeks edition of Bulls in the Pros
Bob Shoop hired as defensive coordinator for USF Football
Shoop brings over 33 years of coaching experience, including 17 as a DC, and an accolade list that’s long.
Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 12
As the season is winding down entering week 13, one Bull continues to make strides for his team.
USF Athletics Weekly Round-Up, 11/24-29
Women’s Basketball jettisons up the polls after another top-10 upset in the Bahamas.
USF Football 2021 Season: Steeg’s Thoughts
Steeg shares his thoughts about the 2021 football season and what needs to happen this offseason to make a successful football progrum
CYBER MONDAY SALE: Get 20% Off Your Homefield Apparel Order
Christmas comes early!