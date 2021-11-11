TDS Film Room: Houston

Nathan Bond and Seth Varnadore take a closer look at the tape to analyze explosive special teams, an improving offense, and what to take away from the defense.

This is the continuation of our TDS Film Room Series - 2021 Edition! Seth and the TDS staff will analyze select offensive, defensive, and special teams plays with each game - victory or defeat. We want the community to help drive the content, so the entire series will be streamed live on Twitter, Youtube, and Facebook to encourage questions and group watching!