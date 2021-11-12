USF Puts Scare into No. 5 Cincinnati, Lose 45-28. Glenn Spencer is Still Not Good at His Job

The South Florida Bulls welcomed in the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats inside Raymond James Stadium on Friday night, and hung with them for three of the four quarters before falling 45-28.

The Bulls (2-8, 1-5 AAC) got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Jaren Mangham after USF and Cincinnati exchanged back-to-back-to-back turnovers.

Also that's 7 turnovers combined for USF and Cincinnati in the first quarter of their last two games.



Wacky stuff here folks — The Daily Stampede (@StampedeSBN) November 12, 2021

The Bearcats promptly responded with a touchdown drive of their own capped by 12-yard touchdown run by running back Ryan Montgomery—who was filling in for the injured Jerome Ford.

Then in the second quarter the wheels fell off. The Bearcats scored 17 points while they held USF to to just nine yards of offense in the second frame to pull away going in to halftime. Cincinnati finished the game 506 yards of offense. It’s the fifth time Glenn Spencer’s defense has allowed more than 500 yards in a game this season.

The Bulls responded in the third quarter after Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 AAC) pushed their lead to 31-7 to start the quarter. USF used a 12-play, 75-yard drive to cut the lead back to 17 with Mangham’s 1-yard plunge. Mangham’s two touchdowns on Friday was the sixth time in 2021 that he’s had two or more scores in a game. He also tied former running back Marlon Mack for second on the single-season rushing touchdown record with 15. The Colorado transfer is just three away from Quinton Flowers’ record of 18 set in 2016.

USF cut the lead to 10 later in the third quarter on 1-play, 80-yard drive after the #Timmy2Jimmy connection hit on a crosser, and the former track star did the rest of the work for the score and his first TD in college. Jimmy Horn Jr. finished with five catches for 108 yards—his second 100-yard game of his career.

After another Bearcat touchdown, USF again cut the lead back to ten midway through the fourth quarter on a 2-yard rushing score by Timmy McClain that capped a 16-play, 98-yard drive. USF’s defense forced a fumble on 4th and goal from the USF 1 to set up the long scoring drive.

The Bulls will travel to New Orleans to face the Tulane Green Wave next Saturday on ESPN+.

Notables

Ten seniors were honored on senior night ahead of the game.

About 30 minutes before kick off and we are doing some Senior Night festivities.



10 guys being celebrated in this 'Senior' class:

B. Nichols

K. Helton

R. Thaxton

J. Hopple

T. Mangum

K. Kegler

B. Green

K. Pinkney

M. Brinkman

M. Wiggs — The Daily Stampede (@StampedeSBN) November 12, 2021