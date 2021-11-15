USF Basketball: Men’s Hoop Rally for 56-54 Win over NC A&T; No. 23 Women’s Falter in 4th Quarter to Lose 52-49 at No. 16 Tennessee

No. 23 Women’s Basketball Blow late lead at No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers

The South Florida Bulls let a six-point fourth quarter lead slip away as they could only muster five points in the final frame to fall 52-49 at Tennessee on Monday night.

USF led by as much as nine in the first half, but 5-for-21 on layups proved too costly for the Bulls on the road.

Elena Tsineke led the Bulls with 13 points in the losing effort. Elisa Pinzan added 11 points of her own, and Sydni Harvey finished with nine points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

USF had no answer for Volunteers guard Jordan Horston who led all scorers with 24 points—18 of which came in the second half (12 in the fourth quarter).

While USF held Tennessee to 33% from the field, and 0-for-13 from beyond the arc, the Bulls were doomed by their own poor shooting as they made just 28% of their attempts.

The Bulls will head to the Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They’ll face Syracuse on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. before facing either UConn or Minnesota on Sunday.

Men’s Basketball Snatches Victory From the Jaws of Defeat as they Knock off NC A&T

In what looked like another terrible loss for head coach Brian Gregory and the Bulls early in the season quickly turned into exuberance after George Mason transfer Javon Greene hit the game-winning three-pointer with 12 seconds left to give the Bulls their first, and only lead of the night as USF escaped with a 56-54 win.

For the second time in as many games the Bulls were horrific from the field, and went nearly nine minutes without a made basket—a span of 14 consecutive misses. Lucky for the Bulls, there was plenty of time on Monday night to dig out of the hole they found themselves in.

USF ended the game on a 17-3 over the final six minutes, including a 10-0 run over the final 1:51 to cap the comeback.

Jamir Chaplin, and Caleb Murphy paced the Bulls with 12 points apiece. Greene, and Jake Boggs added nine points each, and Boggs chipped in 10 rebounds as well for the Bulls.

USF welcomes in No. 21 Auburn Tigers on Friday at Amalie Arena. The game tips off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.