Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 10

The Junkyard Dog gets the nod once again

By Robert Steeg
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul- Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB

A quiet day for JPP as the Bucs fell to the Washington Football Team 29-19. JPP recorded a tackle during the outing in the Nation’s Capital.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling- Green Bay Packers WR

MVS made the most of his one reception against the Seattle Seahawks, hauling in a 41 yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. With the flurry and chilly weather, points were hard to come by as the Packers won 17-0.

D’Ernest Johnson- Cleveland Browns RB

DJ was back to being the primary running back, and was the leading running back and receiver for the Browns in Week 10. The Junkyard Dog had 19 carries for 99 yards, while also hauling in 7 catches for 58 yards. The Browns got crushed by the New England Patriots 45-7, but D’Ernest is earning every bit of his starting role.

Marlon Mack- Indianapolis Colts RB

Mack was one again, not used in the 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#FREETHEMACKATTACK

Mitchell Wilcox- Cincinnati Bengals TE

The Bengals were on a bye week, but Wilcox won’t play in the week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he is on the COVID list for the Bengals.

Austin Reiter- Miami Dolphins C

Reiter continues to be the starting center for the Dolphins, but had a few holding calls despite the win over the Baltimore Ravens 22-10.

The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.

Deadrin Senat- Atlanta Falcons DT

Rodney Adams- Chicago Bears WR

Mike Love- Buffalo Bills DE

Mazzi Wilkins - Baltimore Ravens CB

Bruce Hector- Detroit Lions DT

