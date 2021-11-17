Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 10

A quiet day for JPP as the Bucs fell to the Washington Football Team 29-19. JPP recorded a tackle during the outing in the Nation’s Capital.

MVS made the most of his one reception against the Seattle Seahawks, hauling in a 41 yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. With the flurry and chilly weather, points were hard to come by as the Packers won 17-0.

DJ was back to being the primary running back, and was the leading running back and receiver for the Browns in Week 10. The Junkyard Dog had 19 carries for 99 yards, while also hauling in 7 catches for 58 yards. The Browns got crushed by the New England Patriots 45-7, but D’Ernest is earning every bit of his starting role.

NFL Week 10 Study Hub Rewind ⏪



D'Ernest Johnson



4th Highest Rated RB at 92.12

Projected for 19.22 carries, 91 rushing yards, and 0.77 rushing TDs

In the Range of Outcomes tab, Johnson has a 43.7% chance of scoring 21.10fpts

Mack was one again, not used in the 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bengals were on a bye week, but Wilcox won’t play in the week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he is on the COVID list for the Bengals.

Reiter continues to be the starting center for the Dolphins, but had a few holding calls despite the win over the Baltimore Ravens 22-10.

The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.