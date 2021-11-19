Look Ahead: Who are USF’s Opponents Playing This Week?

The final ‘Look Ahead’ of the year is upon us, following USF’s 45-28 loss to Cincinnati. The Bulls will make a trip to the Big Easy to take on Tulane in what is sure to be the pillow fight of the week between two schools with one FBS win between them. Tulane is coming off a heart breaking loss to Tulsa on homecoming, where they missed a chip shot field goal to win the game, only to lose in overtime 20-13. Elsewhere in the conference, UCF was dismantled by SMU 55-28. Houston overpowered a reeling Temple football progrum 37-8, and ECU was able to squeak by Memphis to reach bowl eligibility.

As it currently stands, Houston clinched a berth in the AAC championship game, where they will most likely meet up with Cincinnati. Bowl eligible teams include Houston, Cincinnati, SMU, East Carolina, and C. Florida. Tulsa will need to win their final two games to reach bowl eligibility, and Memphis needs to win one game to get to the six win mark.

C. Florida 6-4 (November 26)

Last week: lost 55-28 at SMU

This week: vs UConn (11/20) 4:00 PM ESPN+