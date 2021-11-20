TDS Film Room: Cincinnati

Nathan Bond and Seth Varnadore take a closer look at the tape to analyze more improvements on offense, what to take away from the defense, and no-quit culture shift on the team.

This is the continuation of our TDS Film Room Series - 2021 Edition! Seth and the TDS staff will analyze select offensive, defensive, and special teams plays with each game - victory or defeat. We want the community to help drive the content, so the entire series will be streamed live on Twitter, Youtube, and Facebook to encourage questions and group watching!