Game Thread: South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

WHO: South Florida Bulls (2-8, 1-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (1-9, 0-6 AAC)

WHERE: Yulman Stadium (30,000), New Orleans, LA

WHEN: 12 p.m.

TV/RADIO: ESPN+ 95.3 WDAE, , Bulls Unlimited

SERIES: Series tied 1-1

LINE: Tulane -5.5; Over/under 60.5

The South Florida Bulls have a lot riding on this game today. Not bowl eligibility, but proving that this team is heading in the right direction, and that they can beat a bad team on the road.

USF hasn’t won a game in November since 2017. They haven’t won a road game since October 2019, and they haven’t ended the season with back-to-back wins since 2016.

All that can start to change with a win today. Head coach Jeff Scott told reporters this week that this is a game the Bulls should be able to win if they are improving like they say they are. He’s not holding back there. He’s right. This Tulane team has been a shell of itself since that season-opening loss to Oklahoma 40-35. They haven’t scored 30 or more points against a FBS since that game, and have looked dreadful on offense for the better part of two months.

If defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer wants to save his job, it starts with a good performance today. The Green Wave have eclipsed 400 yards of offense just twice this season against FBS foes. USF is allowing 488 yards of offense to their opponents. One of these things will change today. If USF can keep Tulane under 400 yards, they will win. If not, the Bulls will be facing another uphill climb to beat a bad team, Spencer will be looking for moving companies.