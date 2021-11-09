Look Ahead: Who are USF’s Opponents Playing This Week?

With the tenth week of the college football season in the books, USF had an admirable showing against Top 25 Houston, losing 54-42 thanks to a historical night from RB/KR Brian Battie.

The Bulls will be rewarded with the daunting task of taking on reigning conference champion and Top 10 Cincinnati Bearcats at home on Friday night. The Bearcats are coming off a modest 28-20 victory over Tulsa. Cincinnati knows they need a major victory more than ever as they are on three straight weeks of ‘unimpressive’ wins (according to the CFP committee probably).

Elsewhere in the conference, after an undefeated start, SMU lost their second straight game after dropping to Memphis 28-25. Temple certainly tried to play a football game against East Carolina, losing 45-3 and being outgained 450 yards to 168 yards. Navy and Notre Dame squared off in another weird game in the historical series, with Notre Dame pulling away 34-6. Finally, C. scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than 6 minutes remaining to defeat Tulane 14-10.

Tulane Green Wave 1-8 (November 20)

Last week: lost 14-10 at C.

This week: vs Tulsa (11/13) 4:00 ESPNU

C. Florida 6-3 (November 26)

Last week: won 14-10 vs Tulane

This week: at SMU (11/13) 12:00 PM ESPNU