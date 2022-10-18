Gerry Bohanon to miss remainder of 2022 season with shoulder injury

Welp folks, USF found a way to lose during a bye week.

The official USF football twitter account confirmed that starting QB Gerry Bohanon is to miss the remainder of the season, along with WR Ajou Ajou, OT Donovan Jennings, DT Rashad Cheney, and LB Brian Norris.

QB Gerry Bohanon will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.



He joins WR Ajou, DT Cheney, OT Jennings & LB Norris who have suffered season-ending injuries & 21 starters or 2-deep players that have missed games due to injury.https://t.co/qFf0C1PBWz — USF Football (@USFFootball) October 18, 2022

Its officially Season from Hell mode for the Bulls.

Just a few months ago, fans and people around the program were looking to the 2022 season as a hope for a resurgence due to an influx of talent via the transfer portal and new coordinators to help spark this team.

Now, the Bulls are staring down the barrel of another one-win season, their second under Jeff Scott, and a continued skid against fellow FBS programs.

The article confirms how dire the injury situation has been for USF this year, with 21 of the 44 players on the ‘two-deep’ missing playing time with “most missing two or more games” of the seven games the Bulls have played this season.

Folks, this is really really bad and the optics of this situation keep getting worse the longer you look at it. Jeff Scott needed a good year under the Bulls if there were to be any hope amongst the fans. However, things started out disastrous against BYU and continue to get worse.

Can you justify firing a guy who is 1-24 in FBS games? Absolutely.

Can you justify firing a guy who is having essentially a covid 2.0 season with the amount of guys missing games? That gets a little trickier.

There are 6 weeks left of the season and they can’t come quick enough it feels like...