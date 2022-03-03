USF Men’s Basketball Loses Season Finale 73-64 vs Memphis

The South Florida Bulls men’s basketball team dropped the home finale to the Memphis Tigers 73-64 inside the Yuengling Center on Thursday night.

USF (8-21, 3-14 AAC) once again failed to shoot the ball well to win. Any time they cut into the Tigers’ lead, the fighting Penny Hardaway’s responded with a quick 6-0 run to ice any thoughts of an upset before the AAC Tournament.

Defensively, the Bulls competed to the bitter end, but it still wasn’t enough.

Corey Walker Jr continued to play well down the stretch and finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. It was his first double-double of the season.

The Bulls will head to Temple on Sunday to finish out this nightmare season before heading to Fort Worth for the conference tournament.

Bright side: USF hasn’t lost by 10 or more points in five games.

Notables: