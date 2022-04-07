 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Homefield Apparel: The SPRING GAMES ARE REAL TO ME! Edition

We streamed this for you dear listeners.

By Anthony Vito

Morgan Tencza / The Daily Stampede

Nate, Seth, and Steeg are back for another show with so much to talk about we welcome in the blog-father himself Collin Sherwin! We talk about the good, the bad, and everything in-between.

Watch the full live stream

  • 0:00: We plug our sponsor Homefield Apparel and DKNation College Sports Editor (and all-around great guy) Collin Sherwin joins the pod to talk President Rhea Law, the Vinik donation to the OCS, and Masters odds, and more!
  • 43:41: Spring Games are important, dammit!
  • 53:29: A special guest appears! Senator Giggity baaaaack with “idiot opines.”
  • 1:02:29: The second half of the show featuring Men’s Basketball!

