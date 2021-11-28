PYU Week 13 Results: Missed It By That Much

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)

I need hardly elaborate on how class USF was to beating Central Florida on the road as an 18-point underdog. That would have paid a lot of big winners:

bullsonparade96 South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida Central Florida 17-13 300.00 LOSS -300.00 GaryStephen South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida Central Florida 17-13 64.12 LOSS -64.12 Julmisteforheisman South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida Central Florida 17-13 64.12 LOSS -64.12 mcgies852 South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida Central Florida 17-13 50.00 LOSS -50.00 E-dogg42 South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida Central Florida 17-13 25.00 LOSS -25.00 ElliotMoore South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida Central Florida 17-13 10.00 LOSS -10.00 McIntyre2K7 South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida Central Florida 17-13 10.00 LOSS -10.00 speruche South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida Central Florida 17-13 8.00 LOSS -8.00

I always make the 64.12 money line bet on this game. I see julmisteforheisman joined me in this particular expression of spite. On top of all that losing, everyone who played the total chose over 61, which of course did not materialize. This broke a parlay for E-Dogg42. And there’s even more losing which we’ll get to later.

Let’s start with the weekly standings:

briank19 61.27 15 points dsidwell31 50.00 10 points

Leader BullsonParade96 built a 600-unit lead on a MACtion parlay (Ball State/Western Michigan), but had lost it all by the end of the week. DSidwell31 did the opposite, losing both of his earlier plays, but winning a late parlay when Oklahoma covered - by half a point. This gives BrianK19 15 points in the points race, and DSidwell31 gets 10 points for second place. This is a very relevant development:

BullsOnParade96 75 dsidwell31 62 speruche 57 briank19 49

BullsOnParade96 went from looking like he had the points race tied up, to being in a dogfight entering the last week of the regular season. DSidwell31 has earned 47 points in the last six weeks: four second-place finishes for 10 points each, and a third for 7. He also has a first-place finish in Week 5. Both Week 14 (conference championship games, plus Army-Navy and a rescheduled USC-Cal game) and Week 15 (all of bowl season) will be opportunities to earn points, so we may have a race here as well. (Only those players listed are mathematically still in the running.)

Next, we have to talk about the pre-season Futures bets. Most of them can be settled now, because most teams’ regular seasons have ended, and almost all games were played as scheduled. On top of everything else that hurt about that game Friday, all those pre-season “USF to win more than 2.5 games” Futures bets lost because of it:

BullsOnParade96 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 200.00 UndercoverBull South Florida to win over 2.5 games 125.00 McIntyre2K7 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 110.00 mmmmsnouts South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 AnthonyVito South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 ElliotMoore South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 mcgies852 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 E-dogg42 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 AndrewPina South Florida to win over 2.5 games 50.00

Before now, only a few Futures bets had been settled. These were:

defdans Oklahoma to win under 11.0 games 25.00 VOID 0.0000 E-dogg42 South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship 10.00 LOSS -10.0000 E-dogg42 Central Florida 400.0 to win conference championship 10.00 LOSS -10.0000 mcgies852 South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship 10.00 LOSS -10.0000 ULhothot Pittsburgh 850.0 to win division championship 100.00 WIN 850.0000 ULhothot Southern California 6000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.0000 ULhothot Miami (FL) 7000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.0000

When Futures bets are settled, the money is added to your bankroll if you win, but nothing is deducted if you lose. This is because the cost of the bet was deducted when the Futures bet was placed. This is a corollary of rule 4.5: “Any money bet on futures is unavailable until the bet is resolved.” Meaning, I deduct the cost of the bet when you place it, not when it loses. Also, when you win, you get the original cost of the bet back.

The following Futures bets can now be settled. Any winnings, and original cost of the bet have been added to your bankroll.

AndrewPina South Florida to win over 2.5 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AndrewPina Cincinnati to win over 10.0 games 50.00 WIN 45.45 AndrewPina Houston to win under 8.5 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AndrewPina Miami (FL) to win under 9.5 games 50.00 WIN 45.45 AndrewPina Washington State to win under 6.0 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AnthonyVito South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 BullsOnParade96 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 200.00 LOSS -200.00 defdans Illinois to win over 3.5 games 100.00 WIN 90.91 defdans Central Florida to win under 9.5 games 25.00 WIN 22.73 defdans Texas A&M to win under 9.5 games 20.00 WIN 18.18 E-dogg42 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 E-dogg42 UCLA 1200.0 to win conference championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 Texas A&M 550.0 to win division championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 Virginia Tech 750.0 to win division championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 ElliotMoore South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 mcgies852 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 mcgies852 North Carolina State to win over 6.0 games 40.00 WIN 36.36 McIntyre2K7 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 110.00 LOSS -110.00 mmmmsnouts South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 mmmmsnouts Arizona State to win under 9.0 games 50.00 WIN 45.45 ULhothot Pittsburgh to win over 7.0 games 100.00 WIN 90.91 ULhothot Wisconsin 5000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 UndercoverBull Southern Methodist to win over 6.5 games 125.00 WIN 113.64 UndercoverBull South Florida to win over 2.5 games 125.00 LOSS -125.00

These Futures bets are still pending:

ElliotMoore Ohio State 675.0 to win national championship 50.00 TBD 0.0000 BullsOnParade96 Oklahoma 750.0 to win national championship 50.00 TBD 0.0000 E-dogg42 Oklahoma 750.0 to win national championship 10.00 TBD 0.0000 defdans Georgia 650.0 to win national championship 75.00 TBD 0.0000 ULhothot Georgia 650.0 to win national championship 25.00 TBD 0.0000 ULhothot Notre Dame 7000.0 to win national championship 5.00 TBD 0.0000 ULhothot Pittsburgh 20000.0 to win national championship 5.00 TBD 0.0000 E-dogg42 Navy to win over 3.5 games 10.00 TBD 0.0000 E-dogg42 FIELD 25000.0 to win national championship 15.00 TBD 0.0000

Of course, the national championship winner will not be known until season’s end, though we will be able to mark some of these bets as losers when the field is announced. I’m not even ruling out the ACC winner making the playoffs, because of how hell-bent the committee is on keeping Cincinnati out. “FIELD” includes Wake Forest.

Navy has 3 wins with one game to play, so Navy over/under 3.5 wins isn’t known yet.

With all those books in balance, here are the money standings entering Week 14:

User Total Pending Futures Grand Total Excluding Futures bullsonparade96 3230.94 50 3280.94 ULhothot 2306.76 35 2341.76 dsidwell31 1397.22 0 1397.22 briank19 1256.19 0 1256.19 mmmmsnouts 1210.00 0 1210.00 speruche 1061.67 0 1061.67 ElliotMoore 1055.60 50 1105.60 GaryStephen 986.58 0 986.58 Andrewpina 985.46 0 985.46 Gym399 930.64 0 930.64 Danj725 895.09 0 895.09 mcgies852 857.30 0 857.30 Gibbsak 763.30 0 763.30 jjlovecub 749.00 0 749.00 Lrdnorman 655.75 0 655.75 jrjs 631.21 0 631.21 E-dogg42 516.19 35 551.19 anthonyvito 342.39 0 342.39 Defdans 276.82 75 351.82 undercoverbull 238.64 0 238.64 McIntyre2K7 150.00 0 150.00 HerdCountry941 132.86 0 132.86 camweed12 0.00 0 0.00 Julmisteforheisman 0.00 0 0.00

BullsOnParade96 keeps the money lead, though he’s given a lot of it back to the house. ULhothot is clearly our closest challenger, thanks to that 850-unit futures win on Pittsburgh to win their division. dsidwell31 and briank19, also alive in the points race, are the only ones more than 100 units above their starting bankroll. mmmmsnouts hasn’t played since Week 1, but from a money standpoint he’s in fifth place overall.

julmisteforheisman failed to win the Heisman this week, and is out of bankroll. He may use the Sudden Death Bet in Week 14 if desired. It will have to be on Houston-Cincinnati or Army-Navy, since those are the only AAC games on the schedule.

defdans and undercoverbull previously ran out of units, but have now received their futures winnings, and may play in Week 14 and bowl season if they wish to. This is not a “sudden death loan” as per Rule 11.

Week 14 will consist of all the conference championship games, plus the postponed USC-California game, and the Army-Navy game. Army-Navy isn’t until next weekend, December 11, so Week 14 won’t be settled until then. Your bankroll for Week 14 includes all of these games. You must still bet an AAC game, and there are only two to pick from. Then we enter bowl season.