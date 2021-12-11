PYU Week 14 Results: Championship Week

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)

Hey, remember Championship Week? It seems like an eternity ago that Cincinnati was unsure of making the college football playoff, Georgia seemed like a sure-thing national title, and Oklahoma State still had a chance. But Week 14 of the PYU season also includes the Army-Navy game, so we couldn’t settle all accounts until that game was completed.

Here were the big wins in Week 14:

McIntyre2K7 is obviously the big winner here, hitting a massive parlay after he had to stave off elimination a couple weeks ago. Week 14 winners are:

McIntyre2K7 1500.00 15 points dsidwell31 700.70 10 points BrianK19 244.59 7 points GaryStephen 60.00 5 points

The points race standings are now:

bullsonparade96 75 dsidwell31 72

We’ve got a race! DSidwell31’s 10 points in Week 14, coupled with bullsonparade96 having another down week, closes the lead to within three points! With 15 points up for grabs in Week 15, it’s still either man’s race. Everyone else is under 60 points, which makes it impossible for them to take the lead.

Before I release the pre-bowl season money standings, let’s tie up some loose ends.

All pre-season Futures bets are now settled, except these two:

defdans Georgia 650.0 to win national championship TBD 75.00 ULhothot Georgia 650.0 to win national championship TBD 25.00

All other bets have been paid, or marked as losses. If you won a futures bet, the money was added to your bankroll, along with the amount you wagered. If you lost, nothing was deducted. Unlike the regular season, we deduct the cost of the bet beforehand, so nothing further is deducted now if you lose. Here’s the complete list of them:

AndrewPina Houston to win under 8.5 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AndrewPina Cincinnati to win over 10.0 games 50.00 WIN 45.45 AndrewPina Washington State to win under 6.0 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AndrewPina South Florida to win over 2.5 games 50.00 LOSS -50.00 AndrewPina Miami (FL) to win under 9.5 games 50.00 WIN 45.45 AnthonyVito South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 BullsOnParade96 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 200.00 LOSS -200.00 BullsOnParade96 Oklahoma 750.0 to win national championship 50.00 LOSS -50.00 defdans Illinois to win over 3.5 games 100.00 WIN 90.91 defdans Georgia 650.0 to win national championship 75.00 TBD 0.00 defdans Central Florida to win under 9.5 games 25.00 WIN 22.73 defdans Oklahoma to win under 11.0 games 25.00 VOID 0.00 defdans Texas A&M to win under 9.5 games 20.00 WIN 18.18 E-dogg42 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 E-dogg42 FIELD 25000.0 to win national championship 15.00 LOSS -15.00 E-dogg42 Texas A&M 550.0 to win division championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 Navy to win over 3.5 games 10.00 WIN 9.09 E-dogg42 Oklahoma 750.0 to win national championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 Virginia Tech 750.0 to win division championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 UCLA 1200.0 to win conference championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 Central Florida 400.0 to win conference championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 E-dogg42 South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 ElliotMoore South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 ElliotMoore Ohio State 675.0 to win national championship 50.00 LOSS -50.00 mcgies852 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 mcgies852 North Carolina State to win over 6.0 games 40.00 WIN 36.36 mcgies852 South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship 10.00 LOSS -10.00 McIntyre2K7 South Florida to win over 2.5 games 110.00 LOSS -110.00 mmmmsnouts South Florida to win over 2.5 games 100.00 LOSS -100.00 mmmmsnouts Arizona State to win under 9.0 games 50.00 WIN 45.45 ULhothot Pittsburgh 850.0 to win division championship 100.00 WIN 850.00 ULhothot Pittsburgh to win over 7.0 games 100.00 WIN 90.91 ULhothot Georgia 650.0 to win national championship 25.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Wisconsin 5000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 ULhothot Pittsburgh 20000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 ULhothot Miami (FL) 7000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 ULhothot Notre Dame 7000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 ULhothot Southern California 6000.0 to win national championship 5.00 LOSS -5.00 UndercoverBull Southern Methodist to win over 6.5 games 125.00 WIN 113.64 UndercoverBull South Florida to win over 2.5 games 125.00 LOSS -125.00

One other thing: McIntyre2K7 lost his initial 1000 units of bankroll, won his sudden death bet on USF ATS vs. Cincinnati to get a “loan” of 500 more units, and has since re-built his total to over 1000 units. When that happens this “loan” must be repaid, as per rule 11. (This is so players who win the sudden death bet don’t have an advantage over those who don’t.) This repayment is reflected in his current total (1150.00). He is fully eligible to win the money championship, and is currently in 7th place for that. On to the money standings!

User Total Pending Futures Grand Total Excluding Futures bullsonparade96 2373.21 0 2373.21 dsidwell31 2097.92 0 2097.92 ULhothot 1961.55 25 1986.55 briank19 1500.79 0 1500.79 mmmmsnouts 1210.00 0 1210.00 McIntyre2K7 1150.00 0 1150.00 GaryStephen 1046.58 0 1046.58 Andrewpina 985.46 0 985.46 Gym399 930.64 0 930.64 mcgies852 857.30 0 857.30 speruche 798.16 0 798.16 ElliotMoore 782.88 0 782.88 Gibbsak 763.30 0 763.30 jjlovecub 749.00 0 749.00 Lrdnorman 655.75 0 655.75 Danj725 645.09 0 645.09 jrjs 631.21 0 631.21 E-dogg42 408.73 0 408.73 Defdans 276.82 75 351.82 anthonyvito 272.39 0 272.39 undercoverbull 238.64 0 238.64 HerdCountry941 132.86 0 132.86 Julmisteforheisman 0.00 0 0.00 camweed12 0.00 0 0.00

As always, bowl season/Week 15 will have increased spending limits of 50% or 500 units, whichever is higher. The minimum is 25% or 250 units, whichever is higher. You must make 5 wagers, 2 of which must involve an AAC team.

BullsOnParade96’s huge lead has evaporated over the last few weeks, and there’s plenty of opportunity for someone else to take the money championship.

The virtual betting window is open for bowl season! There will be one last thread to track all the bowl games and both the money and points races. Good luck and thank you all for another great season!