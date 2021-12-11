PYU Week 14 Results: Championship Week

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)
Hey, remember Championship Week? It seems like an eternity ago that Cincinnati was unsure of making the college football playoff, Georgia seemed like a sure-thing national title, and Oklahoma State still had a chance. But Week 14 of the PYU season also includes the Army-Navy game, so we couldn’t settle all accounts until that game was completed.
Here were the big wins in Week 14:
McIntyre2K7 is obviously the big winner here, hitting a massive parlay after he had to stave off elimination a couple weeks ago. Week 14 winners are:
|McIntyre2K7
|1500.00
|15 points
|dsidwell31
|700.70
|10 points
|BrianK19
|244.59
|7 points
|GaryStephen
|60.00
|5 points
The points race standings are now:
|bullsonparade96
|75
|dsidwell31
|72
We’ve got a race! DSidwell31’s 10 points in Week 14, coupled with bullsonparade96 having another down week, closes the lead to within three points! With 15 points up for grabs in Week 15, it’s still either man’s race. Everyone else is under 60 points, which makes it impossible for them to take the lead.
Before I release the pre-bowl season money standings, let’s tie up some loose ends.
All pre-season Futures bets are now settled, except these two:
|defdans
|Georgia 650.0 to win national championship
|TBD
|75.00
|ULhothot
|Georgia 650.0 to win national championship
|TBD
|25.00
All other bets have been paid, or marked as losses. If you won a futures bet, the money was added to your bankroll, along with the amount you wagered. If you lost, nothing was deducted. Unlike the regular season, we deduct the cost of the bet beforehand, so nothing further is deducted now if you lose. Here’s the complete list of them:
|AndrewPina
|Houston to win under 8.5 games
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|AndrewPina
|Cincinnati to win over 10.0 games
|50.00
|WIN
|45.45
|AndrewPina
|Washington State to win under 6.0 games
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|AndrewPina
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|AndrewPina
|Miami (FL) to win under 9.5 games
|50.00
|WIN
|45.45
|AnthonyVito
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|100.00
|LOSS
|-100.00
|BullsOnParade96
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|200.00
|LOSS
|-200.00
|BullsOnParade96
|Oklahoma 750.0 to win national championship
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|defdans
|Illinois to win over 3.5 games
|100.00
|WIN
|90.91
|defdans
|Georgia 650.0 to win national championship
|75.00
|TBD
|0.00
|defdans
|Central Florida to win under 9.5 games
|25.00
|WIN
|22.73
|defdans
|Oklahoma to win under 11.0 games
|25.00
|VOID
|0.00
|defdans
|Texas A&M to win under 9.5 games
|20.00
|WIN
|18.18
|E-dogg42
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|100.00
|LOSS
|-100.00
|E-dogg42
|FIELD 25000.0 to win national championship
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|E-dogg42
|Texas A&M 550.0 to win division championship
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|E-dogg42
|Navy to win over 3.5 games
|10.00
|WIN
|9.09
|E-dogg42
|Oklahoma 750.0 to win national championship
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|E-dogg42
|Virginia Tech 750.0 to win division championship
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|E-dogg42
|UCLA 1200.0 to win conference championship
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|E-dogg42
|Central Florida 400.0 to win conference championship
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|E-dogg42
|South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|ElliotMoore
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|100.00
|LOSS
|-100.00
|ElliotMoore
|Ohio State 675.0 to win national championship
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|mcgies852
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|100.00
|LOSS
|-100.00
|mcgies852
|North Carolina State to win over 6.0 games
|40.00
|WIN
|36.36
|mcgies852
|South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|McIntyre2K7
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|110.00
|LOSS
|-110.00
|mmmmsnouts
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|100.00
|LOSS
|-100.00
|mmmmsnouts
|Arizona State to win under 9.0 games
|50.00
|WIN
|45.45
|ULhothot
|Pittsburgh 850.0 to win division championship
|100.00
|WIN
|850.00
|ULhothot
|Pittsburgh to win over 7.0 games
|100.00
|WIN
|90.91
|ULhothot
|Georgia 650.0 to win national championship
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Wisconsin 5000.0 to win national championship
|5.00
|LOSS
|-5.00
|ULhothot
|Pittsburgh 20000.0 to win national championship
|5.00
|LOSS
|-5.00
|ULhothot
|Miami (FL) 7000.0 to win national championship
|5.00
|LOSS
|-5.00
|ULhothot
|Notre Dame 7000.0 to win national championship
|5.00
|LOSS
|-5.00
|ULhothot
|Southern California 6000.0 to win national championship
|5.00
|LOSS
|-5.00
|UndercoverBull
|Southern Methodist to win over 6.5 games
|125.00
|WIN
|113.64
|UndercoverBull
|South Florida to win over 2.5 games
|125.00
|LOSS
|-125.00
One other thing: McIntyre2K7 lost his initial 1000 units of bankroll, won his sudden death bet on USF ATS vs. Cincinnati to get a “loan” of 500 more units, and has since re-built his total to over 1000 units. When that happens this “loan” must be repaid, as per rule 11. (This is so players who win the sudden death bet don’t have an advantage over those who don’t.) This repayment is reflected in his current total (1150.00). He is fully eligible to win the money championship, and is currently in 7th place for that. On to the money standings!
|User
|Total
|Pending Futures
|Grand Total Excluding Futures
|bullsonparade96
|2373.21
|0
|2373.21
|dsidwell31
|2097.92
|0
|2097.92
|ULhothot
|1961.55
|25
|1986.55
|briank19
|1500.79
|0
|1500.79
|mmmmsnouts
|1210.00
|0
|1210.00
|McIntyre2K7
|1150.00
|0
|1150.00
|GaryStephen
|1046.58
|0
|1046.58
|Andrewpina
|985.46
|0
|985.46
|Gym399
|930.64
|0
|930.64
|mcgies852
|857.30
|0
|857.30
|speruche
|798.16
|0
|798.16
|ElliotMoore
|782.88
|0
|782.88
|Gibbsak
|763.30
|0
|763.30
|jjlovecub
|749.00
|0
|749.00
|Lrdnorman
|655.75
|0
|655.75
|Danj725
|645.09
|0
|645.09
|jrjs
|631.21
|0
|631.21
|E-dogg42
|408.73
|0
|408.73
|Defdans
|276.82
|75
|351.82
|anthonyvito
|272.39
|0
|272.39
|undercoverbull
|238.64
|0
|238.64
|HerdCountry941
|132.86
|0
|132.86
|Julmisteforheisman
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|camweed12
|0.00
|0
|0.00
As always, bowl season/Week 15 will have increased spending limits of 50% or 500 units, whichever is higher. The minimum is 25% or 250 units, whichever is higher. You must make 5 wagers, 2 of which must involve an AAC team.
BullsOnParade96’s huge lead has evaporated over the last few weeks, and there’s plenty of opportunity for someone else to take the money championship.
The virtual betting window is open for bowl season! There will be one last thread to track all the bowl games and both the money and points races. Good luck and thank you all for another great season!
Loading comments...