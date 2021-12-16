The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 and Homefield Apparel: The #ScottsTots22 Edition

Nathan Bond, Robert Steeg, and Seth Varnadore bring today’s Early Signing Day primer discussing the #1 transfer class in the nation, the true freshman QB signees, surprises, and who will bring an immediate impact to the Bulls.

Watch the full live stream

0:00: Happy Early Signing Day!

17:54: A special guest joins the pod! We welcome back DK Nation College Sports Editor Collin Sherwin!

39:57: Back on track - let’s talk about the offensive play makers that signed on Wednesday.

48:46: We switch the defensive side of the ball. Let’s talk Ernie Simms’ promotion to co-DC, Bob Shoop at the press conference, and the new defensive signees.

1:07:53: We take your questions live from the chat! A lot of them are about food. We continue to stay on-brand

Follow us on Soundcloud or subscribe to us on one of these podcast providers: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn, Castbox. You can also listen in the embed player below. Don’t forget to rate us and tell your friends!