USF Women’s Basketball Weekly Round-Up

Dulcy Fankam Menjiadeu has massive game in 4th quarter comeback at VCU. Bulls win 64-57

Ten days after a disappointing loss at a tough UT-Arlington squad, USF headed to the commonwealth to face VCU in another tough road match in which the Bulls needed an impressive fourth quarter rally to come away with the victory 64-57. Senior Dulcy Fankam Menjiadeu had 22 points off 10-11 field goals, scoring ten straight in the fourth to lead the comeback, and added nine rebounds in 29 minutes in her first start of the year. USF trailed by as many as 16 in the game and entered the fourth quarter in a 49-26 deficit - then Menjiadeu and Junior Elisa Pinzan took over, both contributing to a 16-0 run and outscoring the Rams 28-8 in the final frame. Pinzan finished with a game high 24 points on 6-8 shooting (3-4 from beyond the arc) and hit 9-10 free throws to close out the win. Senior Bethy Mununga picked up 12 rebounds despite only playing 19 minutes. USF shot nearly 62% from the field in the fourth quarter compared to VCU’s 14%.

No. 16 Bulls spread the ball around, beat Stetson at home for nice win, 69-50

USF returned home for the first time since November 11 to face Stetson in a morning match that saw all players that suited up play at least five minutes. Pinsan led the way with 12 points and 6 assists with Sophomore Elena Tsineka and Senior Shae Leverett also eclipsing double-figures scoring ten apiece. The Bulls outscored the Hatters 40-18 in the paint and added 43 bench points in the matinee. After Stetson took a 19-17 lead into the second frame, the Bulls turned on the offense outscoring the Hatters 20-6 in the second quarter and shooting 53% from the floor.

USF (7-3) will host High Point on Friday at 7 p.m.

Jose Fernandez notches 400th career dub in USF’s 62-46 win over High Point

Add another accolade to coach Jose Fernandez’ illustrious career as he notches his 400th win at home ahead of the holidays in his 22nd season as the architect of this program. The Bulls hosted High Point - who was an NCAA Tournament participate earlier this year - to continue their quality out-of-conference slate. USF only led by six at the break before shooting 80% from the field in the third and holding the Panthers to under 13% shooting in the fourth quarter to dispatch of the 2021 Big South Champions. Fankam Menjiadeu continued her impressive week shopotin 19 points on 7-10 from the field and adding four rebounds. Mununga added 16 on 6-8 shooting and five rebounds as the Bulls dominated in the paint outscoring High Point 32-16 and out-rebounding 39-20. USF had every player clock at least two minutes of game time in the victory. The Bulls remain unbeaten at home at 4-0.

Next up USF (8-3) heads to West Palm Beach to play West Virginia on Monday and Mississippi on Tuesday in the West Palm Invitational. Both games will be played at 1:15 p.m.