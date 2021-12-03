PYU Week 14 Picks: Championship Week

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)
This is Week 14, the next-to-last “week” of the PYU season. Only the conference championship games, plus a rescheduled USC-California game, and Army-Navy on the 11th, will be played. So this “week” is actually two weeks long; the results thread won’t be posted until after Army-Navy is completed. Then, all the bowl games will constitute Week 15.
Points and units can still be earned in Week 14 and 15, and the points race is tight among BullsOnParade96 (75 points), dsidwell31 (62), speruche (57) and BrianK19 (49), so didn’t miss the opportunity. The money race standings have been a boat race since BullsOnParade96 scored a gigantic win on Louisiana-Monroe over Liberty, but it’s still far from over. Remember that we will crown two separate championship this year, one for each race.
Here are everyone’s picks, as of about 10 AM Friday morning:
|User
|Wager
|Final Score
|Units
|Result
|Payoff
|briank19
|Over 52.5 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game
|TBD
|160.00
|briank19
|Over 72.5 points in the Western Kentucky-Texas-San Antonio game
|TBD
|54.05
|briank19
|Utah State +200.0 money line to beat San Diego State
|TBD
|50.00
|briank19
|Appalachian State -2.5 points over Louisiana; Iowa +11.0 points over Michigan (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|40.00
|briank19
|Western Kentucky -3.0 points over Texas-San Antonio; Northern Illinois +3.5 points over Kent State; Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|10.00
|bullsonparade96
|San Diego State -5.0 points over Utah State; Appalachian State -2.5 points over Louisiana; Over 53.5 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|350.00
|bullsonparade96
|Southern California +4.5 points over California; Over 57.5 points in the Southern California-California game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|300.00
|bullsonparade96
|Over 72.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Texas-San Antonio game; Over 46.5 points in the Baylor-Oklahoma State game; Over 53.5 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|150.00
|bullsonparade96
|San Diego State -5.0 points over Utah State; Appalachian State -2.5 points over Louisiana; Southern California +2.5 points over California (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|57.73
|Danj725
|Georgia -6.5 points over Alabama; Cincinnati -10.5 points over Houston; Michigan -10.5 points over Iowa (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|100.00
|Danj725
|Western Kentucky -1.0 points over Texas-San Antonio; Kent State -2.5 points over Northern Illinois; Under 73.5 points in the Kent State-Northern Illinois game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|25.00
|Danj725
|Over 52.5 points in the Appalachian State-Louisiana game; Louisiana +3.0 points over Appalachian State (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|25.00
|Danj725
|Over 57.5 points in the Southern California-California game; California -3.5 points over Southern California (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|25.00
|Danj725
|Baylor +5.5 points over Oklahoma State; Over 46.5 points in the Baylor-Oklahoma State game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|25.00
|Danj725
|Wake Forest +3.0 points over Pittsburgh; Under 72.5 points in the Pittsburgh-Wake Forest game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|25.00
|Danj725
|Over 49.5 points in the Utah State-San Diego State game; San Diego State -5.5 points over Utah State (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|25.00
|GaryStephen
|Texas-San Antonio +100.0 money line to beat Western Kentucky
|TBD
|50.00
|GaryStephen
|Cincinnati -360.0 money line to beat Houston
|TBD
|36.00
|GaryStephen
|Texas-San Antonio +100.0 money line to beat Western Kentucky
|TBD
|11.00
|GaryStephen
|Under 50.5 points in the Utah State-San Diego State game
|TBD
|11.00
|speruche
|Under 73.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Texas-San Antonio game; Under 74.5 points in the Kent State-Northern Illinois game; Over 43.5 points in the Michigan-Iowa game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|263.00
|speruche
|Houston +350.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|1.42
|speruche
|Over 43.5 points in the Michigan-Iowa game
|TBD
|1.00
|ULhothot
|San Diego State -5.0 points over Utah State; Georgia -6.5 points over Alabama; Under 55.0 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|100.00
|ULhothot
|Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Wake Forest; Under 44.0 points in the Michigan-Iowa game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|50.00
|ULhothot
|San Diego State -5.0 points over Utah State; Under 55.0 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game; Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|50.00
|ULhothot
|Georgia -6.5 points over Alabama; Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|50.00
|ULhothot
|Under 73.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Texas-San Antonio game; Under 60.0 points in the Oregon-Utah game; Under 47.5 points in the Baylor-Oklahoma State game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|45.21
|ULhothot
|Houston +360.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|30.00
|ULhothot
|San Diego State -5.5 points over Utah State; Pittsburgh -2.5 points over Wake Forest; Under 44.0 points in the Michigan-Iowa game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|20.00
Enjoy the games.
