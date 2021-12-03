PYU Week 14 Picks: Championship Week

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)

This is Week 14, the next-to-last “week” of the PYU season. Only the conference championship games, plus a rescheduled USC-California game, and Army-Navy on the 11th, will be played. So this “week” is actually two weeks long; the results thread won’t be posted until after Army-Navy is completed. Then, all the bowl games will constitute Week 15.

Points and units can still be earned in Week 14 and 15, and the points race is tight among BullsOnParade96 (75 points), dsidwell31 (62), speruche (57) and BrianK19 (49), so didn’t miss the opportunity. The money race standings have been a boat race since BullsOnParade96 scored a gigantic win on Louisiana-Monroe over Liberty, but it’s still far from over. Remember that we will crown two separate championship this year, one for each race.

Here are everyone’s picks, as of about 10 AM Friday morning:

User Wager Final Score Units Result Payoff briank19 Over 52.5 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game TBD 160.00 briank19 Over 72.5 points in the Western Kentucky-Texas-San Antonio game TBD 54.05 briank19 Utah State +200.0 money line to beat San Diego State TBD 50.00 briank19 Appalachian State -2.5 points over Louisiana; Iowa +11.0 points over Michigan (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 40.00 briank19 Western Kentucky -3.0 points over Texas-San Antonio; Northern Illinois +3.5 points over Kent State; Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 10.00 bullsonparade96 San Diego State -5.0 points over Utah State; Appalachian State -2.5 points over Louisiana; Over 53.5 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 350.00 bullsonparade96 Southern California +4.5 points over California; Over 57.5 points in the Southern California-California game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 300.00 bullsonparade96 Over 72.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Texas-San Antonio game; Over 46.5 points in the Baylor-Oklahoma State game; Over 53.5 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 150.00 bullsonparade96 San Diego State -5.0 points over Utah State; Appalachian State -2.5 points over Louisiana; Southern California +2.5 points over California (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 57.73 Danj725 Georgia -6.5 points over Alabama; Cincinnati -10.5 points over Houston; Michigan -10.5 points over Iowa (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 100.00 Danj725 Western Kentucky -1.0 points over Texas-San Antonio; Kent State -2.5 points over Northern Illinois; Under 73.5 points in the Kent State-Northern Illinois game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 25.00 Danj725 Over 52.5 points in the Appalachian State-Louisiana game; Louisiana +3.0 points over Appalachian State (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 Danj725 Over 57.5 points in the Southern California-California game; California -3.5 points over Southern California (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 Danj725 Baylor +5.5 points over Oklahoma State; Over 46.5 points in the Baylor-Oklahoma State game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 Danj725 Wake Forest +3.0 points over Pittsburgh; Under 72.5 points in the Pittsburgh-Wake Forest game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 Danj725 Over 49.5 points in the Utah State-San Diego State game; San Diego State -5.5 points over Utah State (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 GaryStephen Texas-San Antonio +100.0 money line to beat Western Kentucky TBD 50.00 GaryStephen Cincinnati -360.0 money line to beat Houston TBD 36.00 GaryStephen Texas-San Antonio +100.0 money line to beat Western Kentucky TBD 11.00 GaryStephen Under 50.5 points in the Utah State-San Diego State game TBD 11.00 speruche Under 73.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Texas-San Antonio game; Under 74.5 points in the Kent State-Northern Illinois game; Over 43.5 points in the Michigan-Iowa game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 263.00 speruche Houston +350.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 1.42 speruche Over 43.5 points in the Michigan-Iowa game TBD 1.00 ULhothot San Diego State -5.0 points over Utah State; Georgia -6.5 points over Alabama; Under 55.0 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 100.00 ULhothot Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Wake Forest; Under 44.0 points in the Michigan-Iowa game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 50.00 ULhothot San Diego State -5.0 points over Utah State; Under 55.0 points in the Houston-Cincinnati game; Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 ULhothot Georgia -6.5 points over Alabama; Pittsburgh -3.0 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 50.00 ULhothot Under 73.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Texas-San Antonio game; Under 60.0 points in the Oregon-Utah game; Under 47.5 points in the Baylor-Oklahoma State game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 45.21 ULhothot Houston +360.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 30.00 ULhothot San Diego State -5.5 points over Utah State; Pittsburgh -2.5 points over Wake Forest; Under 44.0 points in the Michigan-Iowa game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 20.00

Enjoy the games.