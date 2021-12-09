Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 13

Jason Pierre-Paul- Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB
In a 30-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, JPP accumulated one tackle and one assisted tackle for the Bucs defense.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling- Green Bay Packers WR
The Packers were on a bye week this past week.
D’Ernest Johnson- Cleveland Browns RB
The Browns were on a bye week this past week.
Marlon Mack- Indianapolis Colts RB
Despite playing an outmatched Houston Texans team, Mack didn’t play at all in the 31-0 victory.
#FREETHEMACKATTACK
Mitchell Wilcox- Cincinnati Bengals TE
Wilcox was back and active for the matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and registered a snap in the 31-22 loss.
Austin Reiter- Miami Dolphins C
Coming off on injury in week 12, Reiter did not play in week 13.
Bruce Hector- Detroit Lions DT
BRUUUUUUUUUCE made his 2021 season debut for the Detroit Lions in the first victory of the season. After being elevated from the practice squad, big bruce got a tackle and an assisted tackle in the 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
This gotta go https://t.co/iE2GHyFvQy— Bruce Hector (@iambrucehector) December 5, 2021
Rodney Adams- Chicago Bears WR
Rodney Adams also made his debut in the 2021 season after riding the practice squad, but his debut performance left much to be desired. He was targeted twice in the 33-22 loss to the Cardinals, he dropped a wide open pass for his first target and drew a penalty on the second one.
The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.
Loading comments...