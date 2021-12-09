Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 13

In a 30-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, JPP accumulated one tackle and one assisted tackle for the Bucs defense.

The Packers were on a bye week this past week.

The Browns were on a bye week this past week.

Despite playing an outmatched Houston Texans team, Mack didn’t play at all in the 31-0 victory.

#FREETHEMACKATTACK

Wilcox was back and active for the matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and registered a snap in the 31-22 loss.

Coming off on injury in week 12, Reiter did not play in week 13.

BRUUUUUUUUUCE made his 2021 season debut for the Detroit Lions in the first victory of the season. After being elevated from the practice squad, big bruce got a tackle and an assisted tackle in the 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

This gotta go https://t.co/iE2GHyFvQy — Bruce Hector (@iambrucehector) December 5, 2021

Rodney Adams also made his debut in the 2021 season after riding the practice squad, but his debut performance left much to be desired. He was targeted twice in the 33-22 loss to the Cardinals, he dropped a wide open pass for his first target and drew a penalty on the second one.

The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.