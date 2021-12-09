The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Homefield Apparel and Irish 31: The Crootin’ Edition

Nate, Seth, and Steeg are back with another edition of the Bulluminati Podcast! The guys take their time to discuss the new defensive coordinator hire and our ABC’s - Always Be Crootin.

They also discuss the board of trustees meeting and the building momentum surrounding the on campus stadium. You don’t want to miss this episode as we dive right into the offseason.

Watch the full live stream

0:00: We plug out sponsor Homefield Apparel! Wear one for the team.

2:01: Jeff Scott hires DC Bob Shoop to the staff. Let’s discuss.

26:49: Let’s get into recruiting.

53:12: The Board of Trustees met and discussed an On-Campus Stadium.

1:16:26: Final Thoughts.

