The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31: The On To Cincinnati Edition

Nate, Seth, and Steeg are back for a jam packed episode of the Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 discussing basketball’s opening night double-header, the last three games of football, and more.

Watch the full live stream

0:00: We plug our sponsor Irish 31! Check out the last two road games - or any games - at Irish 31’s several locations! Also #BasketballSZN is back!

15:50: Back to football, we talk about the Houston loss.

47:39: We’re on to Cincinnati.

1:02:57: Predictions and wrap-up!

Follow us on Soundcloud or subscribe to us on one of these podcast providers: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn, Castbox. You can also listen in the embed player below. Don’t forget to rate us and tell your friends!