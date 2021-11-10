 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31: The On To Cincinnati Edition

Basketball opens with a pair of dubs and football senior night this week.

By Anthony Vito

Nate, Seth, and Steeg are back for a jam packed episode of the Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31 discussing basketball’s opening night double-header, the last three games of football, and more.

  • 0:00: We plug our sponsor Irish 31! Check out the last two road games - or any games - at Irish 31’s several locations! Also #BasketballSZN is back!
  • 15:50: Back to football, we talk about the Houston loss.
  • 47:39: We’re on to Cincinnati.
  • 1:02:57: Predictions and wrap-up!

