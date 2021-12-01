Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 12

JPP is continuing to split playing time along the defensive front, potentially signaling where the future of his career is heading. in a 38-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, JPP mustered a single tackle, his third straight week with just one tackle in a game.

MVS has cemented himself as a solid wide receiver in the Packers organization, and against the Rams elite secondary the speedy receiver was able to get four catches for 50 yards in a 36-28 victory. Showcasing his deep ball threat, MVS appears to be WR2 on the team, netting 43% of deep ball targets from Aaron Rodgers.

In full games with Aaron Rodgers:



Davante Adams: 30.9% of overall targets, 30.0% of deep targets

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 18.4% overall, 43.2% of deep targets



MVS has 5-plus non-deep targets in consecutive games. Will boost his floor without sacrificing upside. — Jim Sannes (@JimSannes) November 29, 2021

With both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt returning from injury, D’Ernest has fallen to RB3 for the Browns. He did not register a stat in the 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mack did not register a stat in the Colts 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wilcox was inactive in the week 12 41-10 victory over the Pittsburg Steelers.

Reiter struggled in the 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, causing a few bad snaps to lead to a fumble recovery for the Panthers. Furthermore, Reiter was injured on the day and was replaced for the rest of the game.

The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.