Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 12

As the season is winding down entering week 13, one Bull continues to make strides for his team.

By Robert Steeg
Jason Pierre-Paul- Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB

JPP is continuing to split playing time along the defensive front, potentially signaling where the future of his career is heading. in a 38-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, JPP mustered a single tackle, his third straight week with just one tackle in a game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling- Green Bay Packers WR

MVS has cemented himself as a solid wide receiver in the Packers organization, and against the Rams elite secondary the speedy receiver was able to get four catches for 50 yards in a 36-28 victory. Showcasing his deep ball threat, MVS appears to be WR2 on the team, netting 43% of deep ball targets from Aaron Rodgers.

D’Ernest Johnson- Cleveland Browns RB

With both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt returning from injury, D’Ernest has fallen to RB3 for the Browns. He did not register a stat in the 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Marlon Mack- Indianapolis Colts RB

Mack did not register a stat in the Colts 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mitchell Wilcox- Cincinnati Bengals TE

Wilcox was inactive in the week 12 41-10 victory over the Pittsburg Steelers.

Austin Reiter- Miami Dolphins C

Reiter struggled in the 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, causing a few bad snaps to lead to a fumble recovery for the Panthers. Furthermore, Reiter was injured on the day and was replaced for the rest of the game.

The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.

Deadrin Senat- Atlanta Falcons DT

Rodney Adams- Chicago Bears WR

Mike Love- Buffalo Bills DE

Mazzi Wilkins - Baltimore Ravens CB

Bruce Hector- Detroit Lions DT

