The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31: The Angry Waves and Hand Grenades Edition

Nate, Seth, and Steeg bring some exciting news in addition to recapping another top 25 opponent loss this season, the progress on offense, and what to expect the final two games on the road.

Watch the full live stream

0:00: We plug our sponsor Irish 31! Looking for a place to watch the game? Head to the Wesley Chapel location to watch the USF vs. Tulane game!

1:51: We recap Cincinnati.

17:00: We plug and welcome our new sponsor - Homefield Apparel! Don’t forget to use the promo code “dailystampede” at checkout for 15% off site-wide at Homefield Apparel! Wear one for the team.

22:40: We discuss the Tulane game.

50:37: Predictions and wrap-up!

Follow us on Soundcloud or subscribe to us on one of these podcast providers: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn, Castbox. You can also listen in the embed player below. Don’t forget to rate us and tell your friends!