PYU Week 13 Picks (and War on I-4) Thread: It Just Doesn’t Matter

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)

You may have noticed that our blog doesn’t seem very engaged in the War on I-4. There’s a reason, and it’s practically a meme in our internal discussions: “they don’t hate USF nearly as much as we do.” Nobody gaslights us better than USF football. Despite our overconfidence at times (hello, Tulane), we’re a rather self-hating fan base.

There’s also the problem that on the field, USF doesn’t have much to say in its defense right now. The 2016 football game is the only time USF has ever possessed the War on I-4 trophy. As we have been frequently reminded this week, USF has never won a football conference championship to UCF’s six; has a male cow for a mascot; and is still not located in south Florida. But there’s a third, more important reason we don’t talk about the War on I-4 very much:

It’s not the actual competition.

When this rivalry became intra-conference starting in 2013, I wrote a long recap of USF-UCF history up to that point. It included this remark:

Neither school really wants a rivalry with the other. They want to be in a better conference, bigger, and more important than the other.

And boy howdy, has 2021 proven that. UCF being added to the Big XII was the validation they had long sought. To say nothing of the post-season access, television access, prestige, and financial benefits they will accrue. And when they got it, the War on I-4 almost immediately went on the back burner.

The decision was devastating for USF. It showed how far the USF athletic program had fallen from its Big East days. It was so devastating that USF’s long-desired on-campus stadium plan materialized out of nowhere, and even became a presidential priority. On top of that, an ineffective, unpopular defensive coach was fired in-season. That was a bold move for USF, because it’s more our style to keep overpaid dead weight around forever. Mike Hughes’ punt return didn’t bring about any of that positive change, did it?

That’s why there’s not much to say about the football game or the rivalry trophy. UCF has already won the only game that actually matters. Being in a better conference, bigger, and more important than USF is. That’s what’s unique to the War on I-4, and why I think it’s so vitriolic when it has no real reason to be. It’s a sports rivalry that’s not rooted in any actual sporting event. It’s rooted in the meta-competition of conference realignment. As college rivalries go, it’s very 21st century, and it’s very online. I’d love to hear an anthropologist’s take on it.

Do I want USF to upset UCF on Friday? Of course I do. Is it going to happen? The line speaks for itself, and the War on I-4 football rivalry has historically been dominated by the better team. Will it get us into a Power 5 conference? No. So much of that realignment stuff is about external factors anyway. The Big XII wasn’t going to kick out Oklahoma to add UCF. But I still made my traditional bet of 64.12 units on USF winning the game.

Here are the picks for this week:

User Wager Final Score Units Result Payoff anthonyvito South Florida +19.0 points over Central Florida TBD 50.00 anthonyvito Over 64.0 points in the Mississippi-Mississippi State game Mississippi 31-21 25.00 LOSS -25.00 briank19 Utah State -14.5 points over New Mexico; Over 57.0 points in the Cincinnati-East Carolina game; Over 61.5 points in the South Florida-Central Florida game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 briank19 Over 64.0 points in the Mississippi-Mississippi State game Mississippi 31-21 48.73 LOSS -48.73 bullsonparade96 South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 300.00 bullsonparade96 Florida State +2.5 points over Florida; Under 59.0 points in the Florida State-Florida game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 150.00 bullsonparade96 Ball State -5.5 points over Buffalo; Under 59.5 points in the Buffalo-Ball State game; Over 62.0 points in the Western Michigan-Northern Illinois game (WIN,WIN,WIN) Ball State 20-3; Ball State 20-3; Western Michigan 42-21 100.00 WIN 600.00 bullsonparade96 Over 57.0 points in the Cincinnati-East Carolina game; South Florida +19.0 points over Central Florida; Over 61.5 points in the South Florida-Central Florida game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 93.65 bullsonparade96 Under 52.5 points in the Fresno State-San Jose State game; Over 61.0 points in the Mississippi-Mississippi State game; Mississippi State pick 'em points over Mississippi (WIN,LOSS,LOSS) Fresno State 40-9; Mississippi 31-21; Mississippi 31-21 50.00 LOSS -50.00 Danj725 Cincinnati -14.0 points over East Carolina; Over 57.5 points in the Cincinnati-East Carolina game; Central Florida -18.5 points over South Florida (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 200.00 Danj725 Georgia -35.0 points over Georgia Tech; Houston -32.0 points over Connecticut; Alabama -19.0 points over Auburn (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 75.00 Danj725 Navy -12.0 points over Temple TBD 5.00 Danj725 Alabama -19.0 points over Auburn TBD 5.00 Danj725 Penn State +0.5 points over Michigan State TBD 5.00 Danj725 Memphis -6.0 points over Tulane TBD 5.00 E-dogg42 Auburn +800.0 money line to beat Alabama TBD 65.00 E-dogg42 Over 52.5 points in the Arizona-Arizona State game; Over 39.0 points in the Wisconsin-Minnesota game; Oklahoma +4.0 points over Oklahoma State (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 25.00 E-dogg42 South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 25.00 E-dogg42 South Florida +18.5 points over Central Florida; Over 61.5 points in the South Florida-Central Florida game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 20.00 E-dogg42 Over 62.5 points in the Virginia Tech-Virginia game; Over 42.0 points in the Clemson-South Carolina game; Over 57.5 points in the Pittsburgh-Syracuse game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 E-dogg42 Over 51.5 points in the Fresno State-San Jose State game; Over 61.0 points in the Mississippi-Mississippi State game (LOSS,LOSS) Fresno State 40-9; Mississippi 31-21 15.00 LOSS -15.00 E-dogg42 Over 58.5 points in the Florida State-Florida game; Over 54.0 points in the Georgia-Georgia Tech game; Over 63.5 points in the Ohio State-Michigan game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 E-dogg42 Wake Forest -4.5 points over Boston College; Hawaii +10.0 points over Wyoming; Massachusetts +6.5 points over New Mexico State (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 E-dogg42 Auburn +19.5 points over Alabama; Oregon -6.5 points over Oregon State; Under 52.5 points in the Penn State-Michigan State game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 E-dogg42 Under 56.5 points in the Nevada-Colorado State game; Under 64.5 points in the Brigham Young-Southern California game; UCLA -7.0 points over California (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 E-dogg42 Iowa -1.5 points over Nebraska; Over 52.0 points in the Colorado-Utah game; Texas Christian +15.5 points over Iowa State (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 E-dogg42 Over 58.5 points in the Buffalo-Ball State game; Over 61.0 points in the Western Michigan-Northern Illinois game; Northern Illinois +4.0 points over Western Michigan (LOSS,WIN,LOSS) Ball State 20-3; Western Michigan 42-21; Western Michigan 42-21 10.00 LOSS -10.00 ElliotMoore Ball State -5.5 points over Buffalo; Northern Illinois +3.5 points over Western Michigan (WIN,LOSS) Ball State 20-3; Western Michigan 42-21 140.00 LOSS -140.00 ElliotMoore Maryland +1.5 points over Rutgers TBD 45.00 ElliotMoore Rutgers +1.5 points over Maryland TBD 45.00 ElliotMoore Duke +900.0 money line to beat Miami (FL) TBD 30.00 ElliotMoore Oregon -6.5 points over Oregon State TBD 20.00 ElliotMoore Florida Atlantic -3.5 points over Middle Tennessee State TBD 20.00 ElliotMoore South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 10.00 GaryStephen South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 64.12 GaryStephen Alabama-Birmingham -13.0 points over Texas-El Paso TBD 16.50 GaryStephen Michigan +7.5 points over Ohio State TBD 16.50 GaryStephen Southern Mississippi -10.0 points over Florida International TBD 16.50 GaryStephen New Mexico State -6.0 points over Massachusetts TBD 11.00 GaryStephen South Carolina +11.5 points over Clemson TBD 11.00 GaryStephen Over 41.0 points in the Iowa-Nebraska game TBD 11.00 Julmisteforheisman South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 64.12 Julmisteforheisman Cincinnati -14.0 points over East Carolina; Ohio State -7.5 points over Michigan; Wake Forest -4.5 points over Boston College (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 Julmisteforheisman Over 61.5 points in the South Florida-Central Florida game TBD 20.12 mcgies852 South Florida +19.0 points over Central Florida; Florida State +2.5 points over Florida; Oklahoma State -4.0 points over Oklahoma (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 75.00 mcgies852 South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 50.00 mcgies852 Kansas State +3.0 points over Texas; Nebraska +1.5 points over Iowa; South Florida +19.0 points over Central Florida (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 25.00 mcgies852 South Florida +19.0 points over Central Florida TBD 25.00 mcgies852 Florida State +2.5 points over Florida TBD 25.00 mcgies852 Florida State +120.0 money line to beat Florida TBD 25.00 mcgies852 Oklahoma State -4.0 points over Oklahoma TBD 25.00 McIntyre2K7 Over 55.0 points in the Alabama-Auburn game; Over 42.0 points in the Clemson-South Carolina game; Over 49.5 points in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 80.00 McIntyre2K7 Over 54.0 points in the Georgia-Georgia Tech game; Over 63.5 points in the Ohio State-Michigan game; Over 55.0 points in the Alabama-Auburn game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 60.00 McIntyre2K7 South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 10.00 speruche Over 42.5 points in the Navy-Temple game; Over 38.5 points in the Wisconsin-Minnesota game; Over 42.0 points in the Clemson-South Carolina game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 200.00 speruche East Carolina +475.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 53.89 speruche Over 43.5 points in the Boise State-San Diego State game; Over 44.5 points in the Iowa-Nebraska game; Over 43.5 points in the Washington State-Washington game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 speruche Ball State -5.5 points over Buffalo; North Carolina State -6.5 points over North Carolina; Georgia State -5.5 points over Troy (WIN,TBD,TBD) Ball State 20-3; TBD; TBD 30.00 speruche South Florida +775.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 8.00 speruche Louisiana-Monroe +1100.0 money line to beat Louisiana TBD 4.00 speruche Colorado +1400.0 money line to beat Utah TBD 3.00 speruche Georgia Tech +5000.0 money line to beat Georgia TBD 2.00 speruche Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Houston TBD 1.00 speruche Georgia Southern +1200.0 money line to beat Appalachian State TBD 1.00 speruche Vanderbilt +5000.0 money line to beat Tennessee TBD 1.00 ULhothot Missouri +15.5 points over Arkansas; Texas Christian +15.5 points over Iowa State; Under 59.0 points in the Texas Christian-Iowa State game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 40.00 ULhothot Army +4.0 points over Liberty; Under 54.0 points in the Army-Liberty game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 35.00 ULhothot Eastern Michigan +8.5 points over Central Michigan; Kansas State +2.0 points over Texas; Bowling Green State +5.5 points over Ohio (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 30.00 ULhothot Under 58.5 points in the Akron-Toledo game; Under 57.5 points in the Houston-Connecticut game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 30.00 ULhothot Massachusetts +6.5 points over New Mexico State; Under 61.0 points in the Oregon State-Oregon game; Memphis -5.5 points over Tulane (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 30.00 ULhothot Over 61.5 points in the Texas State-Arkansas State game; Over 49.5 points in the Middle Tennessee State-Florida Atlantic game; Over 45.5 points in the Texas A&M-Louisiana State game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 30.00 ULhothot Kansas State +2.0 points over Texas; Iowa +3.5 points over Nebraska (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 29.28 ULhothot Under 52.5 points in the Colorado-Utah game; Under 64.5 points in the Ohio State-Michigan game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 ULhothot Under 58.5 points in the Cincinnati-East Carolina game; Over 49.5 points in the Troy-Georgia State game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 ULhothot Boston College +5.0 points over Wake Forest; Louisville -2.0 points over Kentucky (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 ULhothot Texas Tech +14.5 points over Baylor; Under 54.0 points in the Texas Tech-Baylor game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 20.00 ULhothot Miami (OH) +2.5 points over Kent State; Louisiana Tech -3.0 points over Rice; Charlotte +10.0 points over Old Dominion (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 20.00 ULhothot Florida International +10.5 points over Southern Mississippi; Under 75.5 points in the Western Kentucky-Marshall game; Over 57.5 points in the Tulane-Memphis game (TBD,TBD,TBD)

Note that leader BullsOnParade96 has already scored a big parlay win. If he has the most winnings this week, he will clinch the points race, as well as taking a big lead in the money race.

I leave you with the greatest rousing speech in the history of sports movies, and one perfectly tailored to USF fans going into this game. Even though Meatballs isn’t really a sports movie. Even though the speech emphasized the superiority of the opponents, and the pointlessness of the game. Such is the genius of Bill Murray. If this doesn’t inspire you to run through a brick wall if it would do anything to stop those black-and-gold bastards from gaining an inch this Friday, then I can’t help you.