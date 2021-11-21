BREAKING: USF Football Defensive Coordinator Glenn Spencer Fired

USF football defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer has been fired by head coach Jeff Scott.

Head coach Jeff Scott announces the football program has parted ways with defensive coordinator/safeties coach Glenn Spencer.https://t.co/hth5xTIs3t — USF Athletics (@USFAthletics) November 22, 2021

Spencer has been much maligned during his two-year stay with the Bulls after having success at FAU. He still had an additional year left on his contract. His USF contract states he gets 20 weeks worth of compensation after being fired without cause.

“I would like to thank Glenn for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our program and the student-athletes in it,” Scott said. “He brought a great deal to our coaching staff and his desire and effort were unquestioned, but ultimately I felt a change was needed as we move forward.

His defenses have given up 500 or more yards six times in 2021, including allowing 501 yard to Tulane on Saturday. The Green Wave hadn’t scored 30 or more points in a game since week one and had only gained at least 400 yards t two other times this year.

While the offense and special teams had shown improvement from week one to today, the defense continually lagged significantly behind them, culminating in Spencer’s firing.

USF has allowed 489 yards per game this season, including 7.1 yards per play. Scott will address the defensive coaching roles for Central Florida during Tuesday’s media session.

