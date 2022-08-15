 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bulluminati Podcast : The Big Draft and Fall Camp Edition

Let’s see who can draft the best team off of the 2022 roster.

By Anthony Vito
Morgan Tencza / The Daily Stampede

The Bulluminati Podcast is back and Nate, Seth, and Steeg discuss the first week of fall camp and play a little USF roster draft! Who do you think won?

Watch the full live stream

  • 0:00: The USF roster draft commences!

Follow us on Soundcloud or subscribe to us on one of these podcast providers: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn, Castbox. You can also listen in the embed player below. Don’t forget to rate us and tell your friends!

