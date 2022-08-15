USF Football: Baylor Transfer Gerry Bohanon Named Starting Quarterback

In maybe the least surprising news of the day, Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon was named the USF football starting quarterback on Monday. Bohanon becomes the sixth starting quarterback under Jeff Scott after he beat out incumbent Timmy McClain.

Bohanon transferred to USF in May and directly inserted himself in the QB1 conversation. Scott told media that he’d like to name a starter after the first scrimmage of fall camp, which was held on Saturday, and he did just that.

The Arkansas native helped lead the Baylor Bears to the Big 12 title, as well as a Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss last season. He lost the starting job at Baylor to Blake Shapen after spring practice.

In 2021, Bohanon threw for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns (seven INTs) while completing just over 62% of his passes. He added another nine rushing scores on the ground.

The Bulls will face No. 25 BYU on September 3 at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.