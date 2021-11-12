PYU Week 11 Picks: Friday Night Lights

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)

We’re all excited for tonight’s big game. Because the USF football fan base is a weird mix of gloom, doom, misery, disaster, fatalism, and an undying belief that their team can pull massive upsets. None of which is unfounded.

So let’s get right to this week’s picks, as of about 9 AM Friday morning. There were several weeknight games that have already resulted in some wins and losses:

User Wager Final Score Units Result Payoff briank19 Southern Methodist -7.5 points over Central Florida TBD 100.00 briank19 Over 55.5 points in the Texas A&M-Mississippi game; Over 54.5 points in the Texas Christian-Oklahoma State game; Utah State +4.5 points over San Jose State (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 71.00 briank19 Toledo -10.0 points over Bowling Green State; Central Michigan -2.5 points over Kent State (WIN,WIN) Toledo 49-17; Central Michigan 54-30 50.17 WIN 130.44 briank19 Over 57.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game TBD 50.00 bullsonparade96 Under 63.0 points in the Ball State-Northern Illinois game; Over 50.0 points in the Toledo-Bowling Green State game; Over 73.0 points in the Kent State-Central Michigan game (WIN,WIN,WIN) Northern Illinois 30-29; Toledo 49-17; Central Michigan 54-30 120.40 WIN 722.40 bullsonparade96 Over 60.0 points in the Ohio-Eastern Michigan game; Eastern Michigan -6.0 points over Ohio (PUSH,LOSS) Ohio 34-26; Ohio 34-26 100.00 LOSS -100.00 bullsonparade96 Michigan +1.0 points over Penn State; Coastal Carolina -10.0 points over Georgia State; Georgia Tech -1.5 points over Boston College (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 bullsonparade96 South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati TBD 50.00 Danj725 Penn State +1.5 points over Michigan; Alabama -51.5 points over New Mexico State; Georgia -20.0 points over Tennessee (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 100.00 Danj725 Miami (FL) -2.5 points over Florida State; Over 60.5 points in the Miami (FL)-Florida State game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 100.00 Danj725 Cincinnati -23.0 points over South Florida; Under 59.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 50.00 Danj725 Western Michigan -25.5 points over Akron; Miami (OH) -7.0 points over Buffalo; Eastern Michigan -7.0 points over Ohio (LOSS,WIN,LOSS) Western Michigan 45-40; Miami (OH) 45-18; Ohio 34-26 25.00 LOSS -25.00 Danj725 Over 60.5 points in the Central Florida-Southern Methodist game; Southern Methodist -7.0 points over Central Florida (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 Danj725 Pittsburgh -6.5 points over North Carolina Pittsburgh 30-23 10.00 WIN 9.09 Danj725 Wisconsin -24.0 points over Northwestern TBD 10.00 Danj725 Georgia State +10.5 points over Coastal Carolina TBD 10.00 Danj725 Ohio State -21.0 points over Purdue TBD 10.00 Danj725 Tulane +130.0 money line to beat Tulsa TBD 10.00 dsidwell31 Cincinnati -23.0 points over South Florida; Over 57.0 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 50.00 dsidwell31 Southern Methodist -7.0 points over Central Florida; Connecticut +41.0 points over Clemson; Houston -24.5 points over Temple (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 E-dogg42 South Florida +1240.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 25.00 E-dogg42 South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati; Under 59.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 E-dogg42 Akron +26.5 points over Western Michigan; Under 62.0 points in the Akron-Western Michigan game (WIN,LOSS) Western Michigan 45-40; Western Michigan 45-40 15.00 LOSS -15.00 E-dogg42 Over 57.0 points in the Buffalo-Miami (OH) game; Under 60.5 points in the Ohio-Eastern Michigan game (WIN,WIN) Miami (OH) 45-18; Ohio 34-26 15.00 WIN 39.00 E-dogg42 South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati; Under 58.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 E-dogg42 Over 50.0 points in the Toledo-Bowling Green State game; Bowling Green State +10.5 points over Toledo (WIN,LOSS) Toledo 49-17; Toledo 49-17 15.00 LOSS -15.00 E-dogg42 Pittsburgh -6.5 points over North Carolina; Under 73.5 points in the North Carolina-Pittsburgh game (WIN,WIN) Pittsburgh 30-23; Pittsburgh 30-23 15.00 WIN 39.00 E-dogg42 Ball State -1.5 points over Northern Illinois; Kent State +2.5 points over Central Michigan (LOSS,LOSS) Northern Illinois 30-29; Central Michigan 54-30 10.09 LOSS -10.09 ElliotMoore Akron +26.5 points over Western Michigan; Miami (OH) -7.0 points over Buffalo; Eastern Michigan -6.0 points over Ohio (WIN,WIN,LOSS) Western Michigan 45-40; Miami (OH) 45-18; Ohio 34-26 80.00 LOSS -80.00 ElliotMoore Northern Illinois +2.5 points over Ball State; Bowling Green State +10.5 points over Toledo; Kent State +2.5 points over Central Michigan (WIN,LOSS,LOSS) Northern Illinois 30-29; Toledo 49-17; Central Michigan 54-30 80.00 LOSS -80.00 ElliotMoore Over 43.0 points in the Rutgers-Indiana game; Over 36.5 points in the Minnesota-Iowa game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 70.00 ElliotMoore North Carolina State +2.5 points over Wake Forest TBD 40.00 ElliotMoore South Florida +1240.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 25.00 ElliotMoore Baylor +195.0 money line to beat Oklahoma TBD 20.00 ElliotMoore West Virginia +210.0 money line to beat Kansas State TBD 20.00 ElliotMoore Tulane +135.0 money line to beat Tulsa TBD 20.00 ElliotMoore Southern Methodist -7.5 points over Central Florida TBD 1.01 GaryStephen Clemson -40.0 points over Connecticut TBD 27.50 GaryStephen Houston -24.5 points over Temple TBD 22.00 GaryStephen Louisiana -6.0 points over Troy TBD 22.00 GaryStephen Marshall -4.5 points over Alabama-Birmingham TBD 16.50 GaryStephen Charlotte +6.5 points over Louisiana Tech TBD 16.50 GaryStephen San Diego State -1.5 points over Nevada TBD 16.50 GaryStephen North Carolina +215.0 money line to beat Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 30-23 15.00 LOSS -15.00 GaryStephen Southern Mississippi +33.5 points over Texas-San Antonio TBD 11.00 GaryStephen Nevada-Las Vegas +3.0 points over Hawaii TBD 11.00 GaryStephen Texas-El Paso -1.0 points over North Texas TBD 11.00 GaryStephen South Florida +1240.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 5.00 jrjs Toledo -9.5 points over Bowling Green State Toledo 49-17 25.00 WIN 22.73 jrjs Coastal Carolina -10.0 points over Georgia State TBD 25.00 jrjs South Alabama +23.5 points over Appalachian State TBD 25.00 jrjs Under 59.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game TBD 25.00 jrjs Over 52.0 points in the Georgia State-Coastal Carolina game TBD 25.00 jrjs Under 62.5 points in the Maryland-Michigan State game TBD 25.00 jrjs Under 67.5 points in the New Mexico State-Alabama game TBD 25.00 jrjs Under 46.5 points in the Nevada-San Diego State game TBD 25.00 jrjs Akron +26.5 points over Western Michigan Western Michigan 45-40 25.00 WIN 22.73 Julmisteforheisman North Carolina +6.5 points over Pittsburgh; East Carolina +6.0 points over Memphis; Mississippi State +5.5 points over Auburn (LOSS,TBD,TBD) Pittsburgh 30-23; TBD; TBD 50.00 LOSS -50.00 Julmisteforheisman South Florida +1240.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 50.00 Julmisteforheisman Under 63.0 points in the Ball State-Northern Illinois game Northern Illinois 30-29 10.00 WIN 9.09 Julmisteforheisman Over 50.0 points in the Toledo-Bowling Green State game Toledo 49-17 10.00 WIN 9.09 Julmisteforheisman Under 75.0 points in the Kent State-Central Michigan game Central Michigan 54-30 10.00 LOSS -10.00 mcgies852 South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati; North Carolina State +2.5 points over Wake Forest; Purdue +20.5 points over Ohio State (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 mcgies852 South Florida +1170.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 25.00 mcgies852 North Carolina State +125.0 money line to beat Wake Forest TBD 25.00 mcgies852 Purdue +900.0 money line to beat Ohio State TBD 25.00 speruche Over 36.5 points in the Minnesota-Iowa game; Over 41.0 points in the Northwestern-Wisconsin game; Over 43.0 points in the Rutgers-Indiana game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 75.00 speruche South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati; Memphis -6.0 points over East Carolina; Florida Atlantic -6.0 points over Old Dominion (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 75.00 speruche Under 62.0 points in the Akron-Western Michigan game; Miami (OH) -7.0 points over Buffalo; Eastern Michigan -7.0 points over Ohio (LOSS,WIN,LOSS) Western Michigan 45-40; Miami (OH) 45-18; Ohio 34-26 75.00 LOSS -75.00 speruche Under 73.0 points in the Kent State-Central Michigan game; Under 75.0 points in the North Carolina-Pittsburgh game; Under 67.5 points in the New Mexico State-Alabama game (LOSS,WIN,TBD) Central Michigan 54-30; Pittsburgh 30-23; TBD 49.00 LOSS -49.00 speruche Rice +800.0 money line to beat Western Kentucky TBD 4.00 speruche Temple +1400.0 money line to beat Houston TBD 3.00 speruche New Mexico +1700.0 money line to beat Fresno State TBD 3.00 speruche Arizona +1300.0 money line to beat Utah TBD 3.00 speruche South Florida +1170.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 2.80 speruche Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Clemson TBD 2.00 speruche New Mexico State +7500.0 money line to beat Alabama TBD 2.00 speruche Southern Mississippi +5000.0 money line to beat Texas-San Antonio TBD 2.00 ULhothot Over 52.0 points in the Boston College-Georgia Tech game; Under 55.5 points in the Houston-Temple game; Rutgers +6.5 points over Indiana (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 25.00 ULhothot Over 48.5 points in the Duke-Virginia Tech game; Virginia Tech -10.5 points over Duke (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 20.00 ULhothot Under 67.5 points in the New Mexico State-Alabama game; Texas A&M -1.5 points over Mississippi (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 20.00 ULhothot Akron +26.0 points over Western Michigan; Under 62.0 points in the Akron-Western Michigan game (WIN,LOSS) Western Michigan 45-40; Western Michigan 45-40 15.00 LOSS -15.00 ULhothot Toledo -9.5 points over Bowling Green State; Under 51.5 points in the Toledo-Bowling Green State game (WIN,LOSS) Toledo 49-17; Toledo 49-17 15.00 LOSS -15.00 ULhothot Under 59.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game; Wyoming +14.5 points over Boise State (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 ULhothot Under 60.5 points in the Kansas-Texas game; Under 62.5 points in the Maryland-Michigan State game; North Carolina State +2.5 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 ULhothot Baylor +6.5 points over Oklahoma; Under 64.0 points in the Oklahoma-Baylor game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 ULhothot Hawaii -1.5 points over Nevada-Las Vegas; Under 64.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Rice game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 ULhothot Under 58.5 points in the Iowa State-Texas Tech game; Over 50.0 points in the Mississippi State-Auburn game; Washington State +14.0 points over Oregon (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 ULhothot Over 59.0 points in the Central Florida-Southern Methodist game; Over 47.5 points in the Louisiana-Troy game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 ULhothot Over 53.5 points in the Georgia Southern-Texas State game; Over 57.5 points in the Tulsa-Tulane game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 ULhothot San Diego State -1.0 points over Nevada; Under 46.5 points in the Nevada-San Diego State game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 ULhothot Over 52.0 points in the Georgia State-Coastal Carolina game; Coastal Carolina -10.0 points over Georgia State (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 10.00 ULhothot Arkansas -2.0 points over Louisiana State; Miami (FL) -2.5 points over Florida State (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 10.00 ULhothot Akron +1840.0 money line to beat Western Michigan Western Michigan 45-40 10.00 LOSS -10.00 ULhothot Washington State +455.0 money line to beat Oregon TBD 5.00

The big news is leader BullsOnParade96 winning another 722.40, on a weeknight MAC parlay. He built a huge lead on that Louisiana-Monroe upset of Liberty, and no challenger has emerged from the field. He’s also crushing the field in the points race, because he’s had the best weekly score 4 of the 10 weeks so far, and this week looks to make it 5 of 11. But he’s almost equally capable of huge losses. Here’s his weekly total for each week this season:

bullsonparade96 1 370.00 bullsonparade96 2 690.00 bullsonparade96 3 -452.50 bullsonparade96 4 -339.38 bullsonparade96 5 -245.88 bullsonparade96 6 -248.09 bullsonparade96 7 4011.50 bullsonparade96 8 1476.09 bullsonparade96 9 -1502.94 bullsonparade96 10 -427.20 bullsonparade96 11 622.40

It looks like the back of Adam Dunn’s baseball card. Everything is either a strikeout or a 900-foot home run.

One additional note: it’s not listed above, but McIntyre2K7 has made his Last Chance Bet on USF to cover versus Cincinnati. If they do, he will get an additional “loan” of 500 units to continue playing this season. Defdans and Undercoverbull have also run out of units, but both have winning futures bets locked in (Illinois over 3.5 wins, UCF under 9.5 wins, SMU over 6.5 games) so they will have some money to play championship week, and bowl season.

So good luck to everyone, especially the typically large number of us who bet on USF! Whatever happens, it feels like the USF fan base is enjoying football again, and that’s a good thing. If you still need a reason to be optimistic, here’s one:

Fun Fact: USF is 1-0 vs the #5 team in the country on Friday nights, in Tampa, on ESPN. — Sidelines-South Florida AAC WSOC Champs (@SSN_USF) November 10, 2021

Every pro wrestling fan knows that when you leave the promotion, you lose the belt.