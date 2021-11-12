PYU Week 11 Picks: Friday Night Lights

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)
We’re all excited for tonight’s big game. Because the USF football fan base is a weird mix of gloom, doom, misery, disaster, fatalism, and an undying belief that their team can pull massive upsets. None of which is unfounded.
So let’s get right to this week’s picks, as of about 9 AM Friday morning. There were several weeknight games that have already resulted in some wins and losses:
|User
|Wager
|Final Score
|Units
|Result
|Payoff
|briank19
|Southern Methodist -7.5 points over Central Florida
|TBD
|100.00
|briank19
|Over 55.5 points in the Texas A&M-Mississippi game; Over 54.5 points in the Texas Christian-Oklahoma State game; Utah State +4.5 points over San Jose State (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|71.00
|briank19
|Toledo -10.0 points over Bowling Green State; Central Michigan -2.5 points over Kent State (WIN,WIN)
|Toledo 49-17; Central Michigan 54-30
|50.17
|WIN
|130.44
|briank19
|Over 57.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game
|TBD
|50.00
|bullsonparade96
|Under 63.0 points in the Ball State-Northern Illinois game; Over 50.0 points in the Toledo-Bowling Green State game; Over 73.0 points in the Kent State-Central Michigan game (WIN,WIN,WIN)
|Northern Illinois 30-29; Toledo 49-17; Central Michigan 54-30
|120.40
|WIN
|722.40
|bullsonparade96
|Over 60.0 points in the Ohio-Eastern Michigan game; Eastern Michigan -6.0 points over Ohio (PUSH,LOSS)
|Ohio 34-26; Ohio 34-26
|100.00
|LOSS
|-100.00
|bullsonparade96
|Michigan +1.0 points over Penn State; Coastal Carolina -10.0 points over Georgia State; Georgia Tech -1.5 points over Boston College (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|50.00
|bullsonparade96
|South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati
|TBD
|50.00
|Danj725
|Penn State +1.5 points over Michigan; Alabama -51.5 points over New Mexico State; Georgia -20.0 points over Tennessee (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|100.00
|Danj725
|Miami (FL) -2.5 points over Florida State; Over 60.5 points in the Miami (FL)-Florida State game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|100.00
|Danj725
|Cincinnati -23.0 points over South Florida; Under 59.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|50.00
|Danj725
|Western Michigan -25.5 points over Akron; Miami (OH) -7.0 points over Buffalo; Eastern Michigan -7.0 points over Ohio (LOSS,WIN,LOSS)
|Western Michigan 45-40; Miami (OH) 45-18; Ohio 34-26
|25.00
|LOSS
|-25.00
|Danj725
|Over 60.5 points in the Central Florida-Southern Methodist game; Southern Methodist -7.0 points over Central Florida (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|25.00
|Danj725
|Pittsburgh -6.5 points over North Carolina
|Pittsburgh 30-23
|10.00
|WIN
|9.09
|Danj725
|Wisconsin -24.0 points over Northwestern
|TBD
|10.00
|Danj725
|Georgia State +10.5 points over Coastal Carolina
|TBD
|10.00
|Danj725
|Ohio State -21.0 points over Purdue
|TBD
|10.00
|Danj725
|Tulane +130.0 money line to beat Tulsa
|TBD
|10.00
|dsidwell31
|Cincinnati -23.0 points over South Florida; Over 57.0 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|50.00
|dsidwell31
|Southern Methodist -7.0 points over Central Florida; Connecticut +41.0 points over Clemson; Houston -24.5 points over Temple (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|50.00
|E-dogg42
|South Florida +1240.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|25.00
|E-dogg42
|South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati; Under 59.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|E-dogg42
|Akron +26.5 points over Western Michigan; Under 62.0 points in the Akron-Western Michigan game (WIN,LOSS)
|Western Michigan 45-40; Western Michigan 45-40
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|E-dogg42
|Over 57.0 points in the Buffalo-Miami (OH) game; Under 60.5 points in the Ohio-Eastern Michigan game (WIN,WIN)
|Miami (OH) 45-18; Ohio 34-26
|15.00
|WIN
|39.00
|E-dogg42
|South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati; Under 58.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|E-dogg42
|Over 50.0 points in the Toledo-Bowling Green State game; Bowling Green State +10.5 points over Toledo (WIN,LOSS)
|Toledo 49-17; Toledo 49-17
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|E-dogg42
|Pittsburgh -6.5 points over North Carolina; Under 73.5 points in the North Carolina-Pittsburgh game (WIN,WIN)
|Pittsburgh 30-23; Pittsburgh 30-23
|15.00
|WIN
|39.00
|E-dogg42
|Ball State -1.5 points over Northern Illinois; Kent State +2.5 points over Central Michigan (LOSS,LOSS)
|Northern Illinois 30-29; Central Michigan 54-30
|10.09
|LOSS
|-10.09
|ElliotMoore
|Akron +26.5 points over Western Michigan; Miami (OH) -7.0 points over Buffalo; Eastern Michigan -6.0 points over Ohio (WIN,WIN,LOSS)
|Western Michigan 45-40; Miami (OH) 45-18; Ohio 34-26
|80.00
|LOSS
|-80.00
|ElliotMoore
|Northern Illinois +2.5 points over Ball State; Bowling Green State +10.5 points over Toledo; Kent State +2.5 points over Central Michigan (WIN,LOSS,LOSS)
|Northern Illinois 30-29; Toledo 49-17; Central Michigan 54-30
|80.00
|LOSS
|-80.00
|ElliotMoore
|Over 43.0 points in the Rutgers-Indiana game; Over 36.5 points in the Minnesota-Iowa game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|70.00
|ElliotMoore
|North Carolina State +2.5 points over Wake Forest
|TBD
|40.00
|ElliotMoore
|South Florida +1240.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|25.00
|ElliotMoore
|Baylor +195.0 money line to beat Oklahoma
|TBD
|20.00
|ElliotMoore
|West Virginia +210.0 money line to beat Kansas State
|TBD
|20.00
|ElliotMoore
|Tulane +135.0 money line to beat Tulsa
|TBD
|20.00
|ElliotMoore
|Southern Methodist -7.5 points over Central Florida
|TBD
|1.01
|GaryStephen
|Clemson -40.0 points over Connecticut
|TBD
|27.50
|GaryStephen
|Houston -24.5 points over Temple
|TBD
|22.00
|GaryStephen
|Louisiana -6.0 points over Troy
|TBD
|22.00
|GaryStephen
|Marshall -4.5 points over Alabama-Birmingham
|TBD
|16.50
|GaryStephen
|Charlotte +6.5 points over Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|16.50
|GaryStephen
|San Diego State -1.5 points over Nevada
|TBD
|16.50
|GaryStephen
|North Carolina +215.0 money line to beat Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh 30-23
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|GaryStephen
|Southern Mississippi +33.5 points over Texas-San Antonio
|TBD
|11.00
|GaryStephen
|Nevada-Las Vegas +3.0 points over Hawaii
|TBD
|11.00
|GaryStephen
|Texas-El Paso -1.0 points over North Texas
|TBD
|11.00
|GaryStephen
|South Florida +1240.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|5.00
|jrjs
|Toledo -9.5 points over Bowling Green State
|Toledo 49-17
|25.00
|WIN
|22.73
|jrjs
|Coastal Carolina -10.0 points over Georgia State
|TBD
|25.00
|jrjs
|South Alabama +23.5 points over Appalachian State
|TBD
|25.00
|jrjs
|Under 59.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game
|TBD
|25.00
|jrjs
|Over 52.0 points in the Georgia State-Coastal Carolina game
|TBD
|25.00
|jrjs
|Under 62.5 points in the Maryland-Michigan State game
|TBD
|25.00
|jrjs
|Under 67.5 points in the New Mexico State-Alabama game
|TBD
|25.00
|jrjs
|Under 46.5 points in the Nevada-San Diego State game
|TBD
|25.00
|jrjs
|Akron +26.5 points over Western Michigan
|Western Michigan 45-40
|25.00
|WIN
|22.73
|Julmisteforheisman
|North Carolina +6.5 points over Pittsburgh; East Carolina +6.0 points over Memphis; Mississippi State +5.5 points over Auburn (LOSS,TBD,TBD)
|Pittsburgh 30-23; TBD; TBD
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|South Florida +1240.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|50.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|Under 63.0 points in the Ball State-Northern Illinois game
|Northern Illinois 30-29
|10.00
|WIN
|9.09
|Julmisteforheisman
|Over 50.0 points in the Toledo-Bowling Green State game
|Toledo 49-17
|10.00
|WIN
|9.09
|Julmisteforheisman
|Under 75.0 points in the Kent State-Central Michigan game
|Central Michigan 54-30
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|mcgies852
|South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati; North Carolina State +2.5 points over Wake Forest; Purdue +20.5 points over Ohio State (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|50.00
|mcgies852
|South Florida +1170.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|25.00
|mcgies852
|North Carolina State +125.0 money line to beat Wake Forest
|TBD
|25.00
|mcgies852
|Purdue +900.0 money line to beat Ohio State
|TBD
|25.00
|speruche
|Over 36.5 points in the Minnesota-Iowa game; Over 41.0 points in the Northwestern-Wisconsin game; Over 43.0 points in the Rutgers-Indiana game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|75.00
|speruche
|South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati; Memphis -6.0 points over East Carolina; Florida Atlantic -6.0 points over Old Dominion (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|75.00
|speruche
|Under 62.0 points in the Akron-Western Michigan game; Miami (OH) -7.0 points over Buffalo; Eastern Michigan -7.0 points over Ohio (LOSS,WIN,LOSS)
|Western Michigan 45-40; Miami (OH) 45-18; Ohio 34-26
|75.00
|LOSS
|-75.00
|speruche
|Under 73.0 points in the Kent State-Central Michigan game; Under 75.0 points in the North Carolina-Pittsburgh game; Under 67.5 points in the New Mexico State-Alabama game (LOSS,WIN,TBD)
|Central Michigan 54-30; Pittsburgh 30-23; TBD
|49.00
|LOSS
|-49.00
|speruche
|Rice +800.0 money line to beat Western Kentucky
|TBD
|4.00
|speruche
|Temple +1400.0 money line to beat Houston
|TBD
|3.00
|speruche
|New Mexico +1700.0 money line to beat Fresno State
|TBD
|3.00
|speruche
|Arizona +1300.0 money line to beat Utah
|TBD
|3.00
|speruche
|South Florida +1170.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|2.80
|speruche
|Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Clemson
|TBD
|2.00
|speruche
|New Mexico State +7500.0 money line to beat Alabama
|TBD
|2.00
|speruche
|Southern Mississippi +5000.0 money line to beat Texas-San Antonio
|TBD
|2.00
|ULhothot
|Over 52.0 points in the Boston College-Georgia Tech game; Under 55.5 points in the Houston-Temple game; Rutgers +6.5 points over Indiana (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|25.00
|ULhothot
|Over 48.5 points in the Duke-Virginia Tech game; Virginia Tech -10.5 points over Duke (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|20.00
|ULhothot
|Under 67.5 points in the New Mexico State-Alabama game; Texas A&M -1.5 points over Mississippi (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|20.00
|ULhothot
|Akron +26.0 points over Western Michigan; Under 62.0 points in the Akron-Western Michigan game (WIN,LOSS)
|Western Michigan 45-40; Western Michigan 45-40
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|ULhothot
|Toledo -9.5 points over Bowling Green State; Under 51.5 points in the Toledo-Bowling Green State game (WIN,LOSS)
|Toledo 49-17; Toledo 49-17
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|ULhothot
|Under 59.5 points in the Cincinnati-South Florida game; Wyoming +14.5 points over Boise State (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|ULhothot
|Under 60.5 points in the Kansas-Texas game; Under 62.5 points in the Maryland-Michigan State game; North Carolina State +2.5 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|15.00
|ULhothot
|Baylor +6.5 points over Oklahoma; Under 64.0 points in the Oklahoma-Baylor game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|ULhothot
|Hawaii -1.5 points over Nevada-Las Vegas; Under 64.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Rice game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|ULhothot
|Under 58.5 points in the Iowa State-Texas Tech game; Over 50.0 points in the Mississippi State-Auburn game; Washington State +14.0 points over Oregon (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|15.00
|ULhothot
|Over 59.0 points in the Central Florida-Southern Methodist game; Over 47.5 points in the Louisiana-Troy game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|ULhothot
|Over 53.5 points in the Georgia Southern-Texas State game; Over 57.5 points in the Tulsa-Tulane game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|ULhothot
|San Diego State -1.0 points over Nevada; Under 46.5 points in the Nevada-San Diego State game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|ULhothot
|Over 52.0 points in the Georgia State-Coastal Carolina game; Coastal Carolina -10.0 points over Georgia State (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|10.00
|ULhothot
|Arkansas -2.0 points over Louisiana State; Miami (FL) -2.5 points over Florida State (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|10.00
|ULhothot
|Akron +1840.0 money line to beat Western Michigan
|Western Michigan 45-40
|10.00
|LOSS
|-10.00
|ULhothot
|Washington State +455.0 money line to beat Oregon
|TBD
|5.00
The big news is leader BullsOnParade96 winning another 722.40, on a weeknight MAC parlay. He built a huge lead on that Louisiana-Monroe upset of Liberty, and no challenger has emerged from the field. He’s also crushing the field in the points race, because he’s had the best weekly score 4 of the 10 weeks so far, and this week looks to make it 5 of 11. But he’s almost equally capable of huge losses. Here’s his weekly total for each week this season:
|bullsonparade96
|1
|370.00
|bullsonparade96
|2
|690.00
|bullsonparade96
|3
|-452.50
|bullsonparade96
|4
|-339.38
|bullsonparade96
|5
|-245.88
|bullsonparade96
|6
|-248.09
|bullsonparade96
|7
|4011.50
|bullsonparade96
|8
|1476.09
|bullsonparade96
|9
|-1502.94
|bullsonparade96
|10
|-427.20
|bullsonparade96
|11
|622.40
It looks like the back of Adam Dunn’s baseball card. Everything is either a strikeout or a 900-foot home run.
One additional note: it’s not listed above, but McIntyre2K7 has made his Last Chance Bet on USF to cover versus Cincinnati. If they do, he will get an additional “loan” of 500 units to continue playing this season. Defdans and Undercoverbull have also run out of units, but both have winning futures bets locked in (Illinois over 3.5 wins, UCF under 9.5 wins, SMU over 6.5 games) so they will have some money to play championship week, and bowl season.
So good luck to everyone, especially the typically large number of us who bet on USF! Whatever happens, it feels like the USF fan base is enjoying football again, and that’s a good thing. If you still need a reason to be optimistic, here’s one:
Fun Fact: USF is 1-0 vs the #5 team in the country on Friday nights, in Tampa, on ESPN.— Sidelines-South Florida AAC WSOC Champs (@SSN_USF) November 10, 2021
Every pro wrestling fan knows that when you leave the promotion, you lose the belt.
Loading comments...