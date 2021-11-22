The Bulluminati Podcast: The Emergency Pod Edition - DC Glenn Spencer is out

Nathan Bond, Seth Varnadore, and DKNation College Sports Editor Collin Sherwin discuss the firing of DC Glenn Spencer announced late Sunday after giving up 501 yards in a 42-14 loss to Tulane.

Watch the full live stream

0:00: We discuss the firing of Glenn Spencer ahead of rivalry week.

20:44: Who do you think could be a good fit for USF at DC?

1:00:00: Wrap-up!

Follow us on Soundcloud or subscribe to us on one of these podcast providers: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn, Castbox. You can also listen in the embed player below. Don’t forget to rate us and tell your friends!