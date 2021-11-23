 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 11

MVS had a massive day against the Minnesota Vikings

By Robert Steeg
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul- Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB

With JPP still recovering from a few injuries, he has started splitting playing time with first-round draft pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, resulting in a quiet night from the veteran OLB. He recorded one tackle in the Monday Night 30-10 victory over the New York Giants.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling- Green Bay Packers WR

In a back-and-forth contest with divisional spots on the line, MVS produced one of his best performances in his career despite the loss. The speedy wideout had four catches for 123 yards, and his touchdown helped tie the game late for the Packers. According to NextGenStats, MVS hit 22.09 MPH on the 75 yard reception, making him the fastest ball carrier thus far this season.

D’Ernest Johnson- Cleveland Browns RB

D’Ernest had a modest day as RB2 for the Browns as they defeated the Detroit Lions 13-10, rushing for 26 yards on five carries after Nick Chubb returned from injury.

Marlon Mack- Indianapolis Colts RB

Mack didn’t see any action in the Colts 41-15 trubbing of the Bills.

#FREETHEMACKATTACK

Mitchell Wilcox- Cincinnati Bengals TE

Wilcox wasn’t eligible in the lineup due to being placed on the Covid list earlier in the week.

Austin Reiter- Miami Dolphins C

Starting at center once again, Reiter helped lead an offensive line unit that got the Dolphins to 115 rushing yards in the Dolphins 24-17 victory over the Jets.

The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.

Deadrin Senat- Atlanta Falcons DT

Rodney Adams- Chicago Bears WR

Mike Love- Buffalo Bills DE

Mazzi Wilkins - Baltimore Ravens CB

Bruce Hector- Detroit Lions DT

