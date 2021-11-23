Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 11

With JPP still recovering from a few injuries, he has started splitting playing time with first-round draft pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, resulting in a quiet night from the veteran OLB. He recorded one tackle in the Monday Night 30-10 victory over the New York Giants.

In a back-and-forth contest with divisional spots on the line, MVS produced one of his best performances in his career despite the loss. The speedy wideout had four catches for 123 yards, and his touchdown helped tie the game late for the Packers. According to NextGenStats, MVS hit 22.09 MPH on the 75 yard reception, making him the fastest ball carrier thus far this season.

D’Ernest had a modest day as RB2 for the Browns as they defeated the Detroit Lions 13-10, rushing for 26 yards on five carries after Nick Chubb returned from injury.

Mack didn’t see any action in the Colts 41-15 trubbing of the Bills.

#FREETHEMACKATTACK

Wilcox wasn’t eligible in the lineup due to being placed on the Covid list earlier in the week.

Starting at center once again, Reiter helped lead an offensive line unit that got the Dolphins to 115 rushing yards in the Dolphins 24-17 victory over the Jets.

