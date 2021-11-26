In The With Game Thread: USF Bulls at C. Florida G. Knights

WHO: South Florida Bulls (2-9, 1-6 AAC) at Central Florida Golden Knights
WHERE: Death Trap Stadium, Not Orlando, FL
WHEN: 3:30 p.m.
TV/RADIO: ESPN, 95.3 WDAE, , Bulls Unlimited
SERIES: Series tied 6-6
LINE: G. Knights -18.5; Over/Under 61.5
The South Florida Bulls travel east to face the Central Florida Golden Knights.
There’s a lot stake for the Bulls today. They could end multiple bad streaks with one shining game.
A win would:
- End four game losing streak to C. Florida
- End November loss streak dating back to 2017
- End the year with a win for the first time since 2017
- First road win since 2019
- Take back the series lead
A loss would:
- Wipe away most—if not all—of the progress made this year (coupled with last week’s debacle)
- Lose the series lead
- Fight uphill to keep the fan base engaged through the offseason
- Plant even further seeds of doubt that things will not get fixed
Just do the one thing USF never does. Pull off the upset over your rival.
Loading comments...