In The With Game Thread: USF Bulls at C. Florida G. Knights

WHO: South Florida Bulls (2-9, 1-6 AAC) at Central Florida Golden Knights

WHERE: Death Trap Stadium, Not Orlando, FL

WHEN: 3:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: ESPN, 95.3 WDAE, , Bulls Unlimited

SERIES: Series tied 6-6

LINE: G. Knights -18.5; Over/Under 61.5

The South Florida Bulls travel east to face the Central Florida Golden Knights.

There’s a lot stake for the Bulls today. They could end multiple bad streaks with one shining game.

A win would:

End four game losing streak to C. Florida

End November loss streak dating back to 2017

End the year with a win for the first time since 2017

First road win since 2019

Take back the series lead

A loss would:

Wipe away most—if not all—of the progress made this year (coupled with last week’s debacle)

Lose the series lead

Fight uphill to keep the fan base engaged through the offseason

Plant even further seeds of doubt that things will not get fixed

Just do the one thing USF never does. Pull off the upset over your rival.