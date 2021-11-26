 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

In The With Game Thread: USF Bulls at C. Florida G. Knights

New, 16 comments
By Nathan Bond
Cincinnati v South Florida Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

WHO: South Florida Bulls (2-9, 1-6 AAC) at Central Florida Golden Knights

WHERE: Death Trap Stadium, Not Orlando, FL

WHEN: 3:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: ESPN, 95.3 WDAE, , Bulls Unlimited

SERIES: Series tied 6-6

LINE: G. Knights -18.5; Over/Under 61.5

The South Florida Bulls travel east to face the Central Florida Golden Knights.

There’s a lot stake for the Bulls today. They could end multiple bad streaks with one shining game.

A win would:

  • End four game losing streak to C. Florida
  • End November loss streak dating back to 2017
  • End the year with a win for the first time since 2017
  • First road win since 2019
  • Take back the series lead

A loss would:

  • Wipe away most—if not all—of the progress made this year (coupled with last week’s debacle)
  • Lose the series lead
  • Fight uphill to keep the fan base engaged through the offseason
  • Plant even further seeds of doubt that things will not get fixed

Just do the one thing USF never does. Pull off the upset over your rival.

Loading comments...