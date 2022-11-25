PYU Week 13: Don’t Mention The War

(DISCLAIMER: No one actually cares about the War on I-4. Also, this game is for entertainment purposes only. No actual money is being wagered.)

I suppose I should say something about the end of the War on I-4 rivalry series. But I said it all the year it started:

Neither school really wants a rivalry with the other. They want to be in a better conference, bigger, and more important than the other.

Jamie said it even better in 2010:

It’s a completely unhealthy, sometimes dangerous relationship, and I can’t believe how many Bulls fans get sucked into it... whatever grudge match exists between the two schools is more like a quicksand trap that both sides constantly sink into.

None of these things has changed.

I hoped the formalization of the rivalry in 2013, with a formal trophy and being in the same conference, would normalize things a bit. But it has the same petty, sniping, too-online tone it always did. Even the epic 2017 football game, which will someday consume a chapter of a future “greatest games in Florida football history” book, didn’t help. All it created was another dumb thing for the fan bases to bicker about.

And there’s just no reason for it. There have been no real on- or off-field incidents. It has no roots in long-ago fan conflicts, or one of their own students being killed in one, or bitterness about the creation and purpose of the institutions, or pre-Civil War raids. There was never even an FIU-Miami brawl. Or anything that happened in the 20th century!

There was the tackle that gruesomely injured McKenzie Milton in the 2018 game, but he and Mazzi Wilkins actually became friends over it. Milton had this to say, at a faith conference:

“It doesn’t need to be a thing anymore. It’s just cool to have a USF Bull here and a UCF Knight coming together and becoming friends. That’s the kind of stuff football can do.”

That’s... the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.

Not because of the noble idea that friendship should be more important than sports rivalry. It’s the implication that USF Bulls and UCF Knights should exist in some default state of being enemies. Imagine hearing that about Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, or Henderson State-Ouachita Baptist, or any other passionate but irrelevant local annual game.

If a guy who nearly lost a leg in the War on I-4 can publicly forgive and move past it, then whatever axe you have to grind with an opposing fan base probably isn’t worth the effort.

So I’m glad that the War On I-4 is going into timeout for at least a couple years. I’ll miss the games, but I won’t miss the “rivalry.” Maybe someday, when it’s about something other than who gets to be in what power conference, it’ll start to gain some actual meaning. And if Twitter is going to die like everyone says it is, that would be a big help.

Having said all that, let’s see how many spite bets were made on this game. I made one like I do every year, but I found a new target for it:

User Wager Final Score Units Result Payoff GT AnthonyVito Under 61.5 points in the Mississippi State-Mississippi game Mississippi State 24-22 50.00 WIN 45.45 0 bullsonparade96 Over 46.5 points in the Tulane-Cincinnati game; Over 57.5 points in the Florida-Florida State game; Over 48.5 points in the Georgia Tech-Georgia game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 200.00 TBD 0.00 0 bullsonparade96 Ohio -7.0 points over Bowling Green State; Over 55.5 points in the Bowling Green State-Ohio game; Miami (OH) -2.5 points over Ball State (WIN,LOSS,LOSS) Ohio 38-14; Ohio 38-14; Miami (OH) 18-17 62.11 LOSS -62.11 0 bullsonparade96 South Florida +820.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 0 Danj725 Texas -8.0 points over Baylor; Boise State -17.0 points over Utah State; Cincinnati -1.0 points over Tulane (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 75.00 TBD 0.00 0 Danj725 Southern Methodist -4.0 points over Memphis; Over 48.5 points in the Georgia Tech-Georgia game; Florida State -9.5 points over Florida (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 75.00 TBD 0.00 0 Danj725 Over 68.0 points in the Central Florida-South Florida game; South Florida +20.0 points over Central Florida (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 65.00 TBD 0.00 0 Danj725 Michigan +8.0 points over Ohio State; Clemson -14.0 points over South Carolina; Alabama -22.0 points over Auburn (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 0 Defdans Utah -29.5 points over Colorado; Over 52.0 points in the Utah-Colorado game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 70.00 TBD 0.00 0 Defdans Georgia -35.0 points over Georgia Tech; Illinois -14.0 points over Northwestern (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 60.00 TBD 0.00 0 Defdans Coastal Carolina +13.5 points over James Madison; Over 49.0 points in the Auburn-Alabama game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 0 Defdans Over 43.5 points in the Pittsburgh-Miami (FL) game; Over 52.0 points in the Utah-Colorado game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 0 Defdans Florida International +20.0 points over Middle Tennessee State; Tennessee -14.0 points over Vanderbilt (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 35.00 TBD 0.00 0 Defdans Florida State -9.5 points over Florida; Over 68.5 points in the Central Florida-South Florida game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 0 Defdans South Florida +800.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00 0 E-dogg42 Under 67.0 points in the Tulsa-Houston game; Under 64.0 points in the Oklahoma-Texas Tech game; Over 57.0 points in the Oregon-Oregon State game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 200.00 TBD 0.00 0 E-dogg42 Texas -8.0 points over Baylor; Mississippi -2.0 points over Mississippi State (TBD,LOSS) TBD; Mississippi State 24-22 25.00 LOSS -25.00 0 E-dogg42 Miami (OH) -3.0 points over Ball State; Under 55.0 points in the Bowling Green State-Ohio game (LOSS,WIN) Miami (OH) 18-17; Ohio 38-14 25.00 LOSS -25.00 0 E-dogg42 Over 54.5 points in the Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan game; Over 52.0 points in the Toledo-Western Michigan game; Cincinnati -2.0 points over Tulane (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 23.37 TBD 0.00 0 E-dogg42 South Florida +20.0 points over Central Florida; Under 69.5 points in the Central Florida-South Florida game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 21.00 TBD 0.00 0 E-dogg42 Florida State -9.5 points over Florida; Coastal Carolina +13.5 points over James Madison; Ohio State -7.5 points over Michigan (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 0 E-dogg42 Under 66.0 points in the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game; Southern California -5.5 points over Notre Dame; Wake Forest -3.5 points over Duke (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 12.00 TBD 0.00 0 E-dogg42 South Carolina +15.0 points over Clemson; Buffalo -4.0 points over Kent State; Over 49.0 points in the Auburn-Alabama game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 12.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore Ohio State -8.0 points over Michigan TBD 80.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore Under 67.0 points in the Tulsa-Houston game; Under 55.5 points in the Purdue-Indiana game; Under 72.0 points in the Memphis-Southern Methodist game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 70.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore Over 34.5 points in the New Mexico-Colorado State game; Over 37.5 points in the Nebraska-Iowa game; Over 34.5 points in the Minnesota-Wisconsin game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 70.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore Miami (OH) -2.5 points over Ball State; Ohio -7.0 points over Bowling Green State (LOSS,WIN) Miami (OH) 18-17; Ohio 38-14 70.00 LOSS -70.00 0 ElliotMoore Michigan State +740.0 money line to beat Penn State TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore South Florida +18.0 points over Central Florida TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore Michigan State +740.0 money line to beat Penn State TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore Akron +310.0 money line to beat Northern Illinois TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore New Mexico State +2650.0 money line to beat Liberty TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore Georgia State +200.0 money line to beat Marshall TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00 0 ElliotMoore Miami (FL) +215.0 money line to beat Pittsburgh TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00 0 GaryStephen Over 70.0 points in the Central Florida-South Florida game TBD 131.00 TBD 0.00 0 GaryStephen Georgia -35.0 points over Georgia Tech TBD 44.00 TBD 0.00 0 GaryStephen Florida +9.5 points over Florida State TBD 14.09 TBD 0.00 0 jrjs Over 49.0 points in the Georgia Tech-Georgia game; Georgia -35.0 points over Georgia Tech (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 300.00 TBD 0.00 0 jrjs Georgia Tech +35.5 points over Georgia; Under 49.5 points in the Georgia Tech-Georgia game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 300.00 TBD 0.00 0 jrjs Under 63.5 points in the Mississippi State-Mississippi game; Under 49.5 points in the Georgia State-Marshall game (WIN,TBD) Mississippi State 24-22; TBD 100.00 TBD 0.00 0 ULhothot Michigan State +740.0 money line to beat Penn State TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 0 ULhothot Indiana +310.0 money line to beat Purdue TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 0 ULhothot Coastal Carolina +460.0 money line to beat James Madison TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 0 ULhothot Alabama-Birmingham -17.0 points over Louisiana Tech; Central Florida -17.0 points over South Florida (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 0 ULhothot Over 43.5 points in the Pittsburgh-Miami (FL) game; Under 72.0 points in the Memphis-Southern Methodist game; Over 51.0 points in the New Mexico State-Liberty game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 0 ULhothot Under 63.5 points in the Arizona State-Arizona game; Under 66.5 points in the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game; Under 67.0 points in the Tulsa-Houston game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00 0

Results will be posted after the weekend. Most futures bets will be resolved at that time as well.

RESULTS

Let’s start with the big winning bets in Week 14:

bullsonparade96 Over 46.5 points in the Tulane-Cincinnati game; Over 57.5 points in the Florida-Florida State game; Over 48.5 points in the Georgia Tech-Georgia game (WIN,WIN,WIN) Tulane 27-24; Florida State 45-38; Georgia 37-14 200.00 WIN 1200.00 bullsonparade96 Southern California -4.0 points over Notre Dame; Over 63.0 points in the Notre Dame-Southern California game; Over 67.5 points in the Central Florida-South Florida game (WIN,WIN,WIN) Southern California 38-27; Southern California 38-27; Central Florida 46-39 150.00 WIN 900.00 McIntyre2K7 Over 49.0 points in the Georgia Tech-Georgia game; Over 55.5 points in the Michigan-Ohio State game; Over 67.5 points in the Central Florida-South Florida game (WIN,WIN,WIN) Georgia 37-14; Michigan 45-23; Central Florida 46-39 100.00 WIN 600.00 ElliotMoore New Mexico State +2650.0 money line to beat Liberty New Mexico State 49-14 10.00 WIN 265.00 Defdans Over 52.0 points in the Utah-Colorado game; Utah -29.5 points over Colorado (WIN,WIN) Utah 63-21; Utah 63-21 70.00 WIN 182.00 ElliotMoore Under 67.0 points in the Tulsa-Houston game; Under 55.5 points in the Purdue-Indiana game; Under 72.0 points in the Memphis-Southern Methodist game (PUSH,WIN,WIN) Tulsa 37-30; Purdue 30-16; Southern Methodist 34-31 70.00 WIN 182.00 Danj725 Over 68.0 points in the Central Florida-South Florida game; South Florida +20.0 points over Central Florida (WIN,WIN) Central Florida 46-39; Central Florida 46-39 65.00 WIN 169.00 Defdans Over 52.0 points in the Utah-Colorado game; Over 43.5 points in the Pittsburgh-Miami (FL) game (WIN,WIN) Utah 63-21; Pittsburgh 42-16 50.00 WIN 130.00 dsidwell31 Over 64.5 points in the Oklahoma-Texas Tech game; Under 64.0 points in the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game (WIN,WIN) Texas Tech 51-48; Tennessee 56-0 50.00 WIN 130.00 GaryStephen Over 70.0 points in the Central Florida-South Florida game Central Florida 46-39 131.00 WIN 119.09 Defdans Florida International +20.0 points over Middle Tennessee State; Tennessee -14.0 points over Vanderbilt (WIN,WIN) Middle Tennessee State 33-28; Tennessee 56-0 35.00 WIN 91.00 ULhothot Over 43.5 points in the Pittsburgh-Miami (FL) game; Under 72.0 points in the Memphis-Southern Methodist game; Over 51.0 points in the New Mexico State-Liberty game (WIN,WIN,WIN) Pittsburgh 42-16; Southern Methodist 34-31; New Mexico State 49-14 15.00 WIN 90.00

Before we can get to the standings, we have to update the pre-season futures bets. All over/under won/lost bets can be resolved, because all teams have completed their regular season. (Four teams still have a regular season game left, but no one bet on them.) A complete list of bets is here, as always. Here is a list of the winning futures bets so far:

Andrewpina 50.00 Under 9.5 wins for Boise State WIN 0.9091 45.45 Andrewpina 50.00 Under 3.5 wins for Hawaii WIN 0.9091 45.45 Andrewpina 50.00 Over 3.0 wins for Vanderbilt WIN 0.9091 45.45 briank19 100.00 Over 7.0 wins for Texas Christian WIN 0.9091 90.91 defdans 50.00 Over 7.0 wins for Texas Christian WIN 0.9091 45.45 defdans 50.00 Under 8.5 wins for Utah State WIN 0.9091 45.45 dsidwell31 50.00 Under 3.5 wins for Hawaii WIN 0.9091 45.45 LrdNorman 40.00 Over 6.5 wins for Florida State WIN 0.9091 36.36 LrdNorman 40.00 Over 5.0 wins for Syracuse WIN 0.9091 36.36 McIntyre2K7 30.00 Over 3.0 wins for Kansas WIN 0.9091 27.27 ULHotHot 50.00 Under 6.5 wins for Auburn WIN 0.9091 45.45 ULHotHot 30.00 Under 8.0 wins for Michigan State WIN 0.9091 27.27

These winnings have been added to your bankroll. Unlike regular season bets, you also get your bet back. (It was deducted before the season.) So some of you are getting a windfall. If you lost a futures bet, you don’t lose any further money, because the bet was deducted from your starting bankroll before Week 1. Also, the Pending Futures Amount has been updated.

The following bets are still live:

defdans Futures bet on Ohio State at +350 to win national championship 40.00 LrdNorman Futures bet on Georgia at +425 to win national championship 50.00 LrdNorman Futures bet on Toledo at +400 to win conference championship 40.00 ULHotHot Futures bet on Texas Christian at +1800 to win conference championship 30.00 ULHotHot Futures bet on North Texas at +2000 to win conference championship 30.00

Only two conference/national championship futures bets have already lost: ULhothot had bet on Oklahoma State for the Big XII championship and national championship. These have already been marked as losses.

Current money standings are:

User Total Pending Futures Grand Total Excluding Futures bullsonparade96 5436.32 0 5436.32 jrjs 2650.80 0 2650.80 McIntyre2K7 1978.42 0 1978.42 ElliotMoore 1802.63 0 1802.63 Defdans 1542.20 40 1582.20 Danj725 1038.95 0 1038.95 GaryStephen 1036.62 0 1036.62 Gym399 1015.40 0 1015.40 E-dogg42 1000.11 0 1000.11 andrewpina 1000.05 0 1000.05 dsidwell31 883.01 0 883.01 jjlovecub 677.00 0 677.00 Gibbsak 576.55 0 576.55 mcgies852 519.66 0 519.66 anthonyvito 518.19 0 518.19 Squirbs 497.01 0 497.01 ULhothot 409.22 60 469.22 briank19 366.13 0 366.13 Julmisteforheisman 235.15 0 235.15 lrdnorman 195.66 90 285.66 speruche 0.00 0 0.00

BullsOnParade96 has busted open the race with two more big parlay wins. jrjs’ recent tactic of betting over/under and money line on the same game didn’t work this time, as Georgia hit the over without scoring enough points to cover against Georgia Tech. He also had the USF money line, but we all know how that ended. BullsOnParade96 had it too, so it wouldn’t have helped anyone make up much ground. It will take some huge wins - or losses - this late in the season.

Points won this week and overall points standings:

bullsonparade96 1987.89 15 McIntyre2K7 300.00 10 Defdans 258.00 7 ElliotMoore 225.73 5 anthonyvito 131.82 4 GaryStephen 87.90 3 dsidwell31 84.15 2

PLAYER TOTAL POINTS WEEK 13 POINTS bullsonparade96 84 15 McIntyre2K7 83 10 jrjs 74 - ElliotMoore 52 5 Defdans 49 7 Danj725 47 - GaryStephen 28 3 e-dogg42 23 - dsidwell 22 2 AnthonyVito 21 4

We’re down to the final 3 in the points race. ElliotMoore can finish no higher than third. Week 14 will be a “week” and bowl season will be a “week” in which points are awarded.

Coming up next is championship week; it runs from now until the Army-Navy game is played. It consists of the ten conference championship games, plus the rescheduled Akron-Buffalo regular season game, plus Army-Navy on December 10. So only 12 games total.