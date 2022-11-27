USF Football’s Season Ends on Late Touchdown from Central Florida Because Of Course.

Central Florida’s Alec Holler’s 14-yard touchdown reception with 20 seconds left lifted the Golden Knights over the South Florida Bulls 46-39 inside Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.

The Bulls (1-11, 0-8 AAC) spotted Reedy Creek 28 points in the first half before the USF offense kicked into gear with true freshman QB Byrum Brown connected with WR Sean Atkins for a two-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the half.

Brown finished the night 13-for-20 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception (and a fumble). He added 109 yards on the ground and two scores, but none bigger than his 42-yard touchdown run that put the Bulls ahead 39-38 with 7:02 left in the game.

USF could’ve seemingly iced the game on their next possession after the Bulls defense forced their third turnover of the half. But three straight runs, and a punt gave the Golden Knights too much time for the winning score.

In an awful year full of awfulness, running back Brian Battie was a very bright spot. He finished with 144 yards on the ground and touchdown. His 1,186 yards on the ground this year is the 6th most all-time in a season at USF. His 6.74 YPC in 2022 4th all-time for USF.

Next up for the Bulls is finding a new head coach, and convincing Brown, Battie, and wide receiver Jimmy Horn to stay in Tampa.

Notables