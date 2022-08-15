USF Football: Timmy McClain Enters Transfer Portal After Losing QB Competition to Gerry Bohanon

In more surprising news on this Monday, USF quarterback Timmy has entered the transfer portal after it was announced on Monday that Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon had won the starting job for the Bulls.

And Timmy McClain is in the transfer portal after losing out on the @USFFootball QB competition. — Nathan Bond (@BullsNathanSBN) August 15, 2022

McClain was in a two-way battle with Bohanon during fall camp, and lost out to the Arkansas native. McClain came to Tampa during the 2021 recruiting cycle and immediately sent a jolt of excitement through the fan base that hadn’t been seen since Quinton Flowers played for the Bulls.

While very raw at QB, McClain showed a lot of promise during the season to give the staff, and fans hope that the program was turning the corner. Then in May, things came screeching to a halt after Bohanon left Baylor after losing the QB competition in the spring and decided to come to Tampa.

McClain threw for 1,888 yards along with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added another four scores on the ground as well.

The Bulls still have Katravis Marsh, Gunnar Smith, Jordan Smith, and Byrum Brown on the roster as scholarship quarterbacks. By all accounts, the coaching staff is very high on Brown as being a big part of the future of the program.