PYU Week 12 Picks Thread: In The With

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment only purposes. No actual money being is wagered.)

It’s now Week 12 of the 2021 PYU season. As you all know, BullsOnParade96 comes in the with highest score, 4499.45. But despite having the most chips at the poker table, he has gone all in the with USF Bulls this weekend:

bullsonparade96 South Florida +3.5 points over Tulane TBD 1122.86

Such a large bet on one game fits in the with official rules. You can bet up to 25% of your total, minus two units, in a week. Because BullsOnParade96 has built such a large total, mostly from that UL Monroe-Liberty shocker, his 2021 season is already in the with highest scores in PYU history.

As for the rest of you who are in the with PYU contest, here’s who you chose, as of 10 AM Eastern time Friday morning:

User Wager Final Score Units Result Payoff briank19 Central Florida -30.5 points over Connecticut TBD 60.00 TBD 0.00 briank19 Toledo -6.5 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -5.0 points over Eastern Michigan (WIN,LOSS) Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21 50.00 LOSS -50.00 briank19 Over 60.0 points in the South Florida-Tulane game TBD 40.00 TBD 0.00 briank19 Over 37.5 points in the Illinois-Iowa game TBD 40.00 TBD 0.00 briank19 Massachusetts +37.5 points over Army; Vanderbilt +36.5 points over Mississippi (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 1.01 TBD 0.00 bullsonparade96 South Florida +3.5 points over Tulane TBD 1122.86 TBD 0.00 bullsonparade96 Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 1.00 TBD 0.00 bullsonparade96 Southern Methodist +400.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 1.00 TBD 0.00 camweed12 South Florida +152.0 money line to beat Tulane TBD 88.28 TBD 0.00 Danj725 Ohio State -18.5 points over Michigan State; Alabama -20.5 points over Arkansas (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 100.00 TBD 0.00 Danj725 South Florida +5.5 points over Tulane; Over 60.0 points in the South Florida-Tulane game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 Danj725 Penn State -17.0 points over Rutgers TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 Danj725 South Florida +190.0 money line to beat Tulane TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 Danj725 Central Florida -30.5 points over Connecticut TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 Danj725 Toledo -6.5 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -5.0 points over Eastern Michigan; Miami (OH) -16.0 points over Bowling Green State (WIN,LOSS,WIN) Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21; Miami (OH) 34-7 20.00 LOSS -20.00 dsidwell31 Over 50.0 points in the Bowling Green State-Miami (OH) game; Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -4.0 points over Eastern Michigan (LOSS,WIN,LOSS) Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21 50.00 LOSS -50.00 E-dogg42 Southern Methodist +400.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 E-dogg42 Virginia Tech +6.5 points over Miami (FL); Wake Forest +4.0 points over Clemson; Under 59.5 points in the Georgia Tech-Notre Dame game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 40.00 TBD 0.00 E-dogg42 Florida International +9.5 points over North Texas; Under 51.0 points in the Old Dominion-Middle Tennessee State game; Under 47.0 points in the Rutgers-Penn State game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 22.07 TBD 0.00 E-dogg42 Under 75.0 points in the Kent State-Akron game; Over 48.0 points in the New Mexico-Boise State game; Under 41.0 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 E-dogg42 Oklahoma -5.0 points over Iowa State; Army -36.0 points over Massachusetts; Oregon +3.0 points over Utah (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 E-dogg42 Over 50.0 points in the Baylor-Kansas State game; Under 68.0 points in the Michigan State-Ohio State game; UCLA -3.0 points over Southern California (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 E-dogg42 Over 50.0 points in the Bowling Green State-Miami (OH) game; Over 53.5 points in the Toledo-Ohio game (LOSS,WIN) Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23 15.00 LOSS -15.00 E-dogg42 Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -4.0 points over Eastern Michigan (WIN,LOSS) Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21 15.00 LOSS -15.00 E-dogg42 Ball State -2.5 points over Central Michigan; Buffalo +2.5 points over Northern Illinois (LOSS,LOSS) Central Michigan 37-17; Northern Illinois 33-27 15.00 LOSS -15.00 E-dogg42 Over 59.0 points in the Louisville-Duke game; Nevada -1.5 points over Air Force (WIN,TBD) Louisville 62-22; TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 E-dogg42 Over 51.0 points in the Southern Mississippi-Louisiana Tech game; Under 54.0 points in the Arizona-Washington State game; Houston -9.5 points over Memphis (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 E-dogg42 South Florida +3.5 points over Tulane; Over 60.0 points in the South Florida-Tulane game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 ElliotMoore Western Michigan -4.0 points over Eastern Michigan; Central Michigan +2.5 points over Ball State; Northern Illinois -1.0 points over Buffalo (LOSS,WIN,WIN) Eastern Michigan 22-21; Central Michigan 37-17; Northern Illinois 33-27 120.00 LOSS -120.00 ElliotMoore Miami (OH) -15.5 points over Bowling Green State; Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio (WIN,WIN) Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23 90.00 WIN 234.00 ElliotMoore Baylor +1.0 points over Kansas State TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 ElliotMoore South Florida +152.0 money line to beat Tulane TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 ElliotMoore Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 ElliotMoore Cincinnati -12.0 points over Southern Methodist TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 ElliotMoore Arkansas +900.0 money line to beat Alabama TBD 1.01 TBD 0.00 GaryStephen Southern Mississippi +17.5 points over Louisiana Tech TBD 22.00 TBD 0.00 GaryStephen Alabama -20.0 points over Arkansas TBD 22.00 TBD 0.00 GaryStephen Louisiana +4.5 points over Liberty TBD 22.00 TBD 0.00 GaryStephen Michigan State +20.0 points over Ohio State TBD 22.00 TBD 0.00 GaryStephen Under 61.0 points in the South Florida-Tulane game TBD 22.00 TBD 0.00 GaryStephen Wyoming +6.0 points over Utah State TBD 22.00 TBD 0.00 GaryStephen Hawaii +125.0 money line to beat Colorado State TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 GaryStephen Under 53.0 points in the Wyoming-Utah State game TBD 16.50 TBD 0.00 jrjs Over 59.0 points in the Louisville-Duke game Louisville 62-22 25.00 WIN 22.73 jrjs Under 54.5 points in the Air Force-Nevada game TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 jrjs Over 50.5 points in the Appalachian State-Troy game TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 jrjs Under 66.5 points in the Kansas-Texas Christian game TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 jrjs Under 75.0 points in the Kent State-Akron game TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 jrjs Under 57.5 points in the Massachusetts-Army game TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 jrjs Marshall -13.5 points over Charlotte TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 jrjs Notre Dame -14.0 points over Georgia Tech TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 Julmisteforheisman South Florida +190.0 money line to beat Tulane TBD 100.00 TBD 0.00 Julmisteforheisman Under 61.0 points in the Louisville-Duke game; Under 50.0 points in the Southern Mississippi-Louisiana Tech game; Over 60.0 points in the Memphis-Houston game (LOSS,TBD,TBD) Louisville 62-22; TBD; TBD 25.00 LOSS -25.00 Julmisteforheisman Over 52.0 points in the Air Force-Nevada game; Under 52.5 points in the Arizona-Washington State game; Over 41.0 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 Julmisteforheisman Over 59.5 points in the Iowa State-Oklahoma game; Over 67.5 points in the Michigan State-Ohio State game; Over 56.0 points in the Wake Forest-Clemson game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 Julmisteforheisman Over 63.5 points in the Florida Atlantic-Western Kentucky game; Under 60.5 points in the New Mexico State-Kentucky game; Under 47.5 points in the Purdue-Northwestern game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 Julmisteforheisman Under 56.5 points in the Massachusetts-Army game; Over 45.5 points in the Rutgers-Penn State game; Over 56.0 points in the Texas-West Virginia game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 25.00 TBD 0.00 mcgies852 Baylor +1.0 points over Kansas State; Florida State +3.5 points over Boston College; South Florida +3.5 points over Tulane (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 mcgies852 Baylor +100.0 money line to beat Kansas State TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 mcgies852 Florida State +150.0 money line to beat Boston College TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 mcgies852 South Florida +152.0 money line to beat Tulane TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 McIntyre2K7 Over 56.5 points in the Arkansas-Alabama game; Baylor pick 'em points over Kansas State; Over 56.5 points in the Oklahoma State-Texas Tech game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 75.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Over 37.5 points in the Illinois-Iowa game; Over 41.0 points in the Nebraska-Wisconsin game; Over 39.5 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 75.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Over 50.0 points in the Bowling Green State-Miami (OH) game; Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -4.0 points over Eastern Michigan (LOSS,WIN,LOSS) Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21 50.00 LOSS -50.00 speruche Nevada -1.5 points over Air Force; Washington State -14.5 points over Arizona; Houston -9.5 points over Memphis (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Over 43.5 points in the California-Stanford game; Over 43.5 points in the Minnesota-Indiana game; Over 43.0 points in the Washington-Colorado game (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 50.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Ball State -2.5 points over Central Michigan; Northern Illinois -1.0 points over Buffalo; Louisville -18.5 points over Duke (LOSS,WIN,WIN) Central Michigan 37-17; Northern Illinois 33-27; Louisville 62-22 46.85 LOSS -46.85 speruche Southern Methodist +400.0 money line to beat Cincinnati TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Duke +825.0 money line to beat Louisville Louisville 62-22 2.00 LOSS -2.00 speruche Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Central Florida TBD 2.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Louisiana-Monroe +1500.0 money line to beat Louisiana State TBD 2.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Massachusetts +7500.0 money line to beat Army TBD 2.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Michigan State +700.0 money line to beat Ohio State TBD 2.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Temple +980.0 money line to beat Tulsa TBD 2.00 TBD 0.00 speruche New Mexico +2000.0 money line to beat Boise State TBD 1.00 TBD 0.00 speruche New Mexico State +10000.0 money line to beat Kentucky TBD 1.00 TBD 0.00 speruche Vanderbilt +7500.0 money line to beat Mississippi TBD 1.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Northern Illinois -1.0 points over Buffalo; Over 59.0 points in the Louisville-Duke game (WIN,WIN) Northern Illinois 33-27; Louisville 62-22 30.00 WIN 78.00 ULhothot Arizona State -1.5 points over Oregon State; Over 55.5 points in the Wake Forest-Clemson game; Notre Dame -14.0 points over Georgia Tech (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 30.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Over 50.5 points in the Appalachian State-Troy game; Middle Tennessee State -3.5 points over Old Dominion (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 30.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Under 59.5 points in the Iowa State-Oklahoma game; Under 66.5 points in the Kansas-Texas Christian game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 30.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Under 60.0 points in the Arizona State-Oregon State game; East Carolina -4.0 points over Navy (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 23.04 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio; Under 54.5 points in the Toledo-Ohio game; Under 68.5 points in the Western Michigan-Eastern Michigan game (WIN,LOSS,WIN) Toledo 35-23; Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21 20.00 LOSS -20.00 ULhothot Under 75.0 points in the Kent State-Akron game; Over 54.5 points in the Virginia Tech-Miami (FL) game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Florida State +3.5 points over Boston College; Under 63.5 points in the South Alabama-Tennessee game; Clemson -3.5 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD; TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Under 50.5 points in the Baylor-Kansas State game; Texas Tech +11.0 points over Oklahoma State (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Southern Mississippi +630.0 money line to beat Louisiana Tech TBD 20.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Southern Mississippi +17.5 points over Louisiana Tech; Under 62.0 points in the Memphis-Houston game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Under 57.5 points in the Massachusetts-Army game; Pittsburgh -12.5 points over Virginia (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 15.00 TBD 0.00 ULhothot Under 54.5 points in the Air Force-Nevada game; Under 41.0 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (TBD,TBD) TBD; TBD 10.00 TBD 0.00

The running gag in today’s post is a reference to this recent tweet:

Out with the old...in the with pic.twitter.com/shj9QJNN41 — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) November 17, 2021

This unfortunate transposition of words became a meme on USF Twitter. All kidding aside, it’s a perfect example of the old Internet legend that people can understand a word with the letters in any order, as long as the first and last one are right. This is a sentence rather than a single word, and the truth of it is a little more complex than that, but apparently it still works. Because it happened to me. I didn’t even notice the error:

Out with the old, in with Purdue. — Gary Stephen (@GarySJNE) November 17, 2021

In fact, someone had to point it out:

Everybody's missing the best part ... "in the with"



There's that UCF education — BillyBoSox (@BillyBoSoxUSF) November 17, 2021

Yeah, it’s dumb, but it’s the kind of mistake we’ve all made. And modern social media makes it easy to send your brain farts to a global audience in a nanosecond. But the annual rivalry game is 8 days away, and it’s never too early to start pointing out the failings of one’s biggest college sports rival.

Have fun with this week’s games. As always, use this space for commentary.