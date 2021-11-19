PYU Week 12 Picks Thread: In The With

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment only purposes. No actual money being is wagered.)
It’s now Week 12 of the 2021 PYU season. As you all know, BullsOnParade96 comes in the with highest score, 4499.45. But despite having the most chips at the poker table, he has gone all in the with USF Bulls this weekend:
|bullsonparade96
|South Florida +3.5 points over Tulane
|TBD 1122.86
Such a large bet on one game fits in the with official rules. You can bet up to 25% of your total, minus two units, in a week. Because BullsOnParade96 has built such a large total, mostly from that UL Monroe-Liberty shocker, his 2021 season is already in the with highest scores in PYU history.
As for the rest of you who are in the with PYU contest, here’s who you chose, as of 10 AM Eastern time Friday morning:
|User
|Wager
|Final Score
|Units
|Result
|Payoff
|briank19
|Central Florida -30.5 points over Connecticut
|TBD
|60.00
|TBD
|0.00
|briank19
|Toledo -6.5 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -5.0 points over Eastern Michigan (WIN,LOSS)
|Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|briank19
|Over 60.0 points in the South Florida-Tulane game
|TBD
|40.00
|TBD
|0.00
|briank19
|Over 37.5 points in the Illinois-Iowa game
|TBD
|40.00
|TBD
|0.00
|briank19
|Massachusetts +37.5 points over Army; Vanderbilt +36.5 points over Mississippi (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|1.01
|TBD
|0.00
|bullsonparade96
|South Florida +3.5 points over Tulane
|TBD
|1122.86
|TBD
|0.00
|bullsonparade96
|Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Central Florida
|TBD
|1.00
|TBD
|0.00
|bullsonparade96
|Southern Methodist +400.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|1.00
|TBD
|0.00
|camweed12
|South Florida +152.0 money line to beat Tulane
|TBD
|88.28
|TBD
|0.00
|Danj725
|Ohio State -18.5 points over Michigan State; Alabama -20.5 points over Arkansas (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|100.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Danj725
|South Florida +5.5 points over Tulane; Over 60.0 points in the South Florida-Tulane game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Danj725
|Penn State -17.0 points over Rutgers
|TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Danj725
|South Florida +190.0 money line to beat Tulane
|TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Danj725
|Central Florida -30.5 points over Connecticut
|TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Danj725
|Toledo -6.5 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -5.0 points over Eastern Michigan; Miami (OH) -16.0 points over Bowling Green State (WIN,LOSS,WIN)
|Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21; Miami (OH) 34-7
|20.00
|LOSS
|-20.00
|dsidwell31
|Over 50.0 points in the Bowling Green State-Miami (OH) game; Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -4.0 points over Eastern Michigan (LOSS,WIN,LOSS)
|Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|E-dogg42
|Southern Methodist +400.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|E-dogg42
|Virginia Tech +6.5 points over Miami (FL); Wake Forest +4.0 points over Clemson; Under 59.5 points in the Georgia Tech-Notre Dame game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|40.00
|TBD
|0.00
|E-dogg42
|Florida International +9.5 points over North Texas; Under 51.0 points in the Old Dominion-Middle Tennessee State game; Under 47.0 points in the Rutgers-Penn State game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|22.07
|TBD
|0.00
|E-dogg42
|Under 75.0 points in the Kent State-Akron game; Over 48.0 points in the New Mexico-Boise State game; Under 41.0 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|E-dogg42
|Oklahoma -5.0 points over Iowa State; Army -36.0 points over Massachusetts; Oregon +3.0 points over Utah (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|E-dogg42
|Over 50.0 points in the Baylor-Kansas State game; Under 68.0 points in the Michigan State-Ohio State game; UCLA -3.0 points over Southern California (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|E-dogg42
|Over 50.0 points in the Bowling Green State-Miami (OH) game; Over 53.5 points in the Toledo-Ohio game (LOSS,WIN)
|Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|E-dogg42
|Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -4.0 points over Eastern Michigan (WIN,LOSS)
|Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|E-dogg42
|Ball State -2.5 points over Central Michigan; Buffalo +2.5 points over Northern Illinois (LOSS,LOSS)
|Central Michigan 37-17; Northern Illinois 33-27
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
|E-dogg42
|Over 59.0 points in the Louisville-Duke game; Nevada -1.5 points over Air Force (WIN,TBD)
|Louisville 62-22; TBD
|15.00
|TBD
|0.00
|E-dogg42
|Over 51.0 points in the Southern Mississippi-Louisiana Tech game; Under 54.0 points in the Arizona-Washington State game; Houston -9.5 points over Memphis (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|15.00
|TBD
|0.00
|E-dogg42
|South Florida +3.5 points over Tulane; Over 60.0 points in the South Florida-Tulane game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ElliotMoore
|Western Michigan -4.0 points over Eastern Michigan; Central Michigan +2.5 points over Ball State; Northern Illinois -1.0 points over Buffalo (LOSS,WIN,WIN)
|Eastern Michigan 22-21; Central Michigan 37-17; Northern Illinois 33-27
|120.00
|LOSS
|-120.00
|ElliotMoore
|Miami (OH) -15.5 points over Bowling Green State; Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio (WIN,WIN)
|Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23
|90.00
|WIN
|234.00
|ElliotMoore
|Baylor +1.0 points over Kansas State
|TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ElliotMoore
|South Florida +152.0 money line to beat Tulane
|TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ElliotMoore
|Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Central Florida
|TBD
|15.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ElliotMoore
|Cincinnati -12.0 points over Southern Methodist
|TBD
|15.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ElliotMoore
|Arkansas +900.0 money line to beat Alabama
|TBD
|1.01
|TBD
|0.00
|GaryStephen
|Southern Mississippi +17.5 points over Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|22.00
|TBD
|0.00
|GaryStephen
|Alabama -20.0 points over Arkansas
|TBD
|22.00
|TBD
|0.00
|GaryStephen
|Louisiana +4.5 points over Liberty
|TBD
|22.00
|TBD
|0.00
|GaryStephen
|Michigan State +20.0 points over Ohio State
|TBD
|22.00
|TBD
|0.00
|GaryStephen
|Under 61.0 points in the South Florida-Tulane game
|TBD
|22.00
|TBD
|0.00
|GaryStephen
|Wyoming +6.0 points over Utah State
|TBD
|22.00
|TBD
|0.00
|GaryStephen
|Hawaii +125.0 money line to beat Colorado State
|TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|GaryStephen
|Under 53.0 points in the Wyoming-Utah State game
|TBD
|16.50
|TBD
|0.00
|jrjs
|Over 59.0 points in the Louisville-Duke game
|Louisville 62-22
|25.00
|WIN
|22.73
|jrjs
|Under 54.5 points in the Air Force-Nevada game
|TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|jrjs
|Over 50.5 points in the Appalachian State-Troy game
|TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|jrjs
|Under 66.5 points in the Kansas-Texas Christian game
|TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|jrjs
|Under 75.0 points in the Kent State-Akron game
|TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|jrjs
|Under 57.5 points in the Massachusetts-Army game
|TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|jrjs
|Marshall -13.5 points over Charlotte
|TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|jrjs
|Notre Dame -14.0 points over Georgia Tech
|TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|South Florida +190.0 money line to beat Tulane
|TBD
|100.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|Under 61.0 points in the Louisville-Duke game; Under 50.0 points in the Southern Mississippi-Louisiana Tech game; Over 60.0 points in the Memphis-Houston game (LOSS,TBD,TBD)
|Louisville 62-22; TBD; TBD
|25.00
|LOSS
|-25.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|Over 52.0 points in the Air Force-Nevada game; Under 52.5 points in the Arizona-Washington State game; Over 41.0 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|Over 59.5 points in the Iowa State-Oklahoma game; Over 67.5 points in the Michigan State-Ohio State game; Over 56.0 points in the Wake Forest-Clemson game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|Over 63.5 points in the Florida Atlantic-Western Kentucky game; Under 60.5 points in the New Mexico State-Kentucky game; Under 47.5 points in the Purdue-Northwestern game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|Under 56.5 points in the Massachusetts-Army game; Over 45.5 points in the Rutgers-Penn State game; Over 56.0 points in the Texas-West Virginia game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|25.00
|TBD
|0.00
|mcgies852
|Baylor +1.0 points over Kansas State; Florida State +3.5 points over Boston College; South Florida +3.5 points over Tulane (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|mcgies852
|Baylor +100.0 money line to beat Kansas State
|TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|mcgies852
|Florida State +150.0 money line to beat Boston College
|TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|mcgies852
|South Florida +152.0 money line to beat Tulane
|TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|McIntyre2K7
|Over 56.5 points in the Arkansas-Alabama game; Baylor pick 'em points over Kansas State; Over 56.5 points in the Oklahoma State-Texas Tech game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|75.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Over 37.5 points in the Illinois-Iowa game; Over 41.0 points in the Nebraska-Wisconsin game; Over 39.5 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|75.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Over 50.0 points in the Bowling Green State-Miami (OH) game; Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio; Western Michigan -4.0 points over Eastern Michigan (LOSS,WIN,LOSS)
|Miami (OH) 34-7; Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|speruche
|Nevada -1.5 points over Air Force; Washington State -14.5 points over Arizona; Houston -9.5 points over Memphis (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Over 43.5 points in the California-Stanford game; Over 43.5 points in the Minnesota-Indiana game; Over 43.0 points in the Washington-Colorado game (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|50.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Ball State -2.5 points over Central Michigan; Northern Illinois -1.0 points over Buffalo; Louisville -18.5 points over Duke (LOSS,WIN,WIN)
|Central Michigan 37-17; Northern Illinois 33-27; Louisville 62-22
|46.85
|LOSS
|-46.85
|speruche
|Southern Methodist +400.0 money line to beat Cincinnati
|TBD
|10.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Duke +825.0 money line to beat Louisville
|Louisville 62-22
|2.00
|LOSS
|-2.00
|speruche
|Connecticut +5000.0 money line to beat Central Florida
|TBD
|2.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Louisiana-Monroe +1500.0 money line to beat Louisiana State
|TBD
|2.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Massachusetts +7500.0 money line to beat Army
|TBD
|2.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Michigan State +700.0 money line to beat Ohio State
|TBD
|2.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Temple +980.0 money line to beat Tulsa
|TBD
|2.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|New Mexico +2000.0 money line to beat Boise State
|TBD
|1.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|New Mexico State +10000.0 money line to beat Kentucky
|TBD
|1.00
|TBD
|0.00
|speruche
|Vanderbilt +7500.0 money line to beat Mississippi
|TBD
|1.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Northern Illinois -1.0 points over Buffalo; Over 59.0 points in the Louisville-Duke game (WIN,WIN)
|Northern Illinois 33-27; Louisville 62-22
|30.00
|WIN
|78.00
|ULhothot
|Arizona State -1.5 points over Oregon State; Over 55.5 points in the Wake Forest-Clemson game; Notre Dame -14.0 points over Georgia Tech (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|30.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Over 50.5 points in the Appalachian State-Troy game; Middle Tennessee State -3.5 points over Old Dominion (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|30.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Under 59.5 points in the Iowa State-Oklahoma game; Under 66.5 points in the Kansas-Texas Christian game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|30.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Under 60.0 points in the Arizona State-Oregon State game; East Carolina -4.0 points over Navy (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|23.04
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Toledo -6.0 points over Ohio; Under 54.5 points in the Toledo-Ohio game; Under 68.5 points in the Western Michigan-Eastern Michigan game (WIN,LOSS,WIN)
|Toledo 35-23; Toledo 35-23; Eastern Michigan 22-21
|20.00
|LOSS
|-20.00
|ULhothot
|Under 75.0 points in the Kent State-Akron game; Over 54.5 points in the Virginia Tech-Miami (FL) game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Florida State +3.5 points over Boston College; Under 63.5 points in the South Alabama-Tennessee game; Clemson -3.5 points over Wake Forest (TBD,TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD; TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Under 50.5 points in the Baylor-Kansas State game; Texas Tech +11.0 points over Oklahoma State (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Southern Mississippi +630.0 money line to beat Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|20.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Southern Mississippi +17.5 points over Louisiana Tech; Under 62.0 points in the Memphis-Houston game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Under 57.5 points in the Massachusetts-Army game; Pittsburgh -12.5 points over Virginia (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|15.00
|TBD
|0.00
|ULhothot
|Under 54.5 points in the Air Force-Nevada game; Under 41.0 points in the San Diego State-Nevada-Las Vegas game (TBD,TBD)
|TBD; TBD
|10.00
|TBD
|0.00
The running gag in today’s post is a reference to this recent tweet:
Out with the old...in the with pic.twitter.com/shj9QJNN41— UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) November 17, 2021
This unfortunate transposition of words became a meme on USF Twitter. All kidding aside, it’s a perfect example of the old Internet legend that people can understand a word with the letters in any order, as long as the first and last one are right. This is a sentence rather than a single word, and the truth of it is a little more complex than that, but apparently it still works. Because it happened to me. I didn’t even notice the error:
Out with the old, in with Purdue.— Gary Stephen (@GarySJNE) November 17, 2021
In fact, someone had to point it out:
Everybody's missing the best part ... "in the with"— BillyBoSox (@BillyBoSoxUSF) November 17, 2021
There's that UCF education
Yeah, it’s dumb, but it’s the kind of mistake we’ve all made. And modern social media makes it easy to send your brain farts to a global audience in a nanosecond. But the annual rivalry game is 8 days away, and it’s never too early to start pointing out the failings of one’s biggest college sports rival.
Have fun with this week’s games. As always, use this space for commentary.
