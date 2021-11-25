The Bulluminati Podcast presented by Irish 31: In The With Edition

Nathan Bond and Seth Varnadore are back after the quick turnaround from the firing of DC Glenn Spencer to discuss the latest edition of the War-on-I4. We talk the rivalry, what to expect from the defense, what Jeff Scott will do next, and more.

Tune in to the video below at 58:07 to also watch this week’s edition of TDS Film Room: Tulane.

Watch the full live stream

Looking for a place to watch the game on Friday? Irish 31 Hyde Park will have the Bulls Bonus Watch Party with Danielle and Magic 94.9.

2:30: We open by shouting out USF Women’s Basketball rising up to no. 19 in the Top 25 after their third place finish in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Then we talk about the War-on-I4.

48:29: Final thoughts, predictions, and wrap-up!

