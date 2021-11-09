Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 9

The Buccaneers were on a bye week this week, allowing JPP to get some much needed rest and recovery time.

MVS returned to the lineup and was activated off the IR for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers struggled on offense without QB Aaron Rodgers, losing 13-7 and as a result, MVS had a modest return to action getting two catches for 19 yards.

With Nick Chubb back and fully healthy, the Junkyard Dog has been getting snaps in relief of the star running back. Against the Bengals, D’Ernest had eight carries for 16 yards as the Browns boat raced past the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mack was not used for the Colts Thursday night win over the Jets 45-30

#FREETHEMACKATTACK

Wilcox was used for a few blocking snaps in the Bengals loss to the Browns.

Reiter was the starting center for the Dolphins win over the Texans, and graded out fairly well in the dub.

#Dolphins pass-blocking grades in Week 9:



Robert Hunt - 73.5

Austin Reiter - 72.0

Jesse Davis - 56.5

Austin Jackson - 51.6

Liam Eichenberg - 29.9#HOUvsMIA #FinsUp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) November 8, 2021

The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.