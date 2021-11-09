 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bulls in the Pros ‘21: Week 9

A quiet week for the ProBulls, but MVS made his return to the starting lineup for the Packers.

By Robert Steeg
NFL: NOV 07 Packers at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jason Pierre-Paul- Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB

The Buccaneers were on a bye week this week, allowing JPP to get some much needed rest and recovery time.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling- Green Bay Packers WR

MVS returned to the lineup and was activated off the IR for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers struggled on offense without QB Aaron Rodgers, losing 13-7 and as a result, MVS had a modest return to action getting two catches for 19 yards.

D’Ernest Johnson- Cleveland Browns RB

With Nick Chubb back and fully healthy, the Junkyard Dog has been getting snaps in relief of the star running back. Against the Bengals, D’Ernest had eight carries for 16 yards as the Browns boat raced past the Cincinnati Bengals.

Marlon Mack- Indianapolis Colts RB

Mack was not used for the Colts Thursday night win over the Jets 45-30

#FREETHEMACKATTACK

Mitchell Wilcox- Cincinnati Bengals TE

Wilcox was used for a few blocking snaps in the Bengals loss to the Browns.

Austin Reiter- Miami Dolphins C

Reiter was the starting center for the Dolphins win over the Texans, and graded out fairly well in the dub.

The following players remained on the practice squad for their respective teams.

Deadrin Senat- Atlanta Falcons DT

Rodney Adams- Chicago Bears WR

Mike Love- Buffalo Bills DE

Mazzi Wilkins - Baltimore Ravens CB

Bruce Hector- Detroit Lions DT

